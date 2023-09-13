Banks sustain resilience as MPC highlights ‘vulnerabilities’

GCBN building, Abuja iven the insights that they show into the thinking of policymakers, the personal statements of members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), usually attract a great deal of interest from financial experts, analysts and stakeholders in the economy. Indeed, with the next MPC meeting set to hold in the coming days and with debate already raging in financial circles over what additional steps the committee should take to tackle inflation and other challenges, occasioned by the economic reforms announced by the country’s new government, the personal statements written by MPC members at their meeting in July, which were released last Wednesday, must have been scrutinised by analysts. MPC members’ personal statements Although the statements expectedly showed that the MPC members were worried about perennial issues like inflation and exchange rate instability, they also indicated that the committee members are beginning to get concerned over the impact of sustained tightening of monetary policy on the banking industry.

For instance, in her personal statement, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Directorate, at the CBN, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, said: “The banking system retains its resilience and capacity to support the economy through the headwinds, however, emerging vulnerabilities must be managed. Credit to the economy continued to grow while non-performing loans and other prudential ratios are within regulatory bands, nonetheless, the bank must watch for vulnerabilities due to removal of subsidies and other macroeconomic shocks. “At end-June 2023 industry credit increased by N10.75 trillion year-on-year and has been in an upward trajectory since 2019. Month-on-month, industry credit also increased significantly by N7.27 trillion between May and June 2023, an indication that the tight stance of policy is not adversely impacting the credit environment as earlier anticipated. “Notably, the sectors driving output growth in the economy (manufacturing, agriculture, construction, general commerce and information & communication) also attracted increased lending from the banking sector during the period – which should further strengthen output performance.”

She further stated: “Prudential ratios also remain strong as of end-June 2023, with capital adequacy at 11.2 per cent, non-performing loans at 4.1per cent (from 5.0 per cent in June 2022) and liquidity ratio at 48.4 per cent (above the 30.0 per cent minimum) even as credit to the real sector continued to grow. “Furthermore, total assets of the banking industry grew by N30.92 trillion, while total industry deposits increased by N15.92 trillion over the same period. Risks to the financial system remain domestic vulnerabilities and persisting global headwinds. “Notwithstanding the risks, stress test results showed that industry solvency and liquidity positions could withstand mild to moderate shocks in the short to medium term. Nonetheless, the CBN shall continue its rigorous regulatory oversight on the industry credit portfolio while the sector must also continue to build adequate capital buffers as prescribed in the Basel III capital standards.” Also, in his personal statement, Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate at the CBN, Edward Adamu, said: “It is comforting that the banking system continues to be resilient. However, it may be too early to judge the impact of recent developments on the industry financial soundness indicators (FSIs).

“Amongst others, preserving the stability of the system continues to be a key priority on its own, and for effective transmission of monetary policy impulses. I see the recent wave of banking system troubles in the United States and Europe as an important learning point – that we could never take for granted the stability of the domestic banking system. “Already there are warnings coming from some of the indicators like the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) which, though still within the regulatory threshold, has gravitated slowly to 11.23 per cent from 14.11 per cent a year ago. Much as the situation is not yet alarming, ignoring it could prove sub-optimal in the medium- to long-term. Slowing the pace of upward adjustment in interest rate could cushion any underlying vulnerability in the banking system.” Continuing, he said: “Overall, I see widespread vulnerabilities – from output to inflation to financial system stability. I see, also, prospects with the extant policy paths. The stock of credit remains sizeable, which is good for economic activity.

“Besides, the proposed targeted fiscal actions in the agricultural sector and transport palliatives could also go a long way in supporting economic activity. Notwithstanding the shocks from the removal of PMS subsidy and exchange rate harmonisation, effective liquidity management should have a significant dampening effect on consumer price pressures over time. “On financial stability, macroprudential levers remain very important. Counter-cyclical buffers are especially helpful in preserving stability in periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. I therefore support immediate activation of relevant prudential levers by the bank towards ensuring continued resilience of the banking system.” DMBs’ capital Analysts note that with the country’s economy facing challenging headwinds, some deposit money banks (DMBs), have in recent months, been announcing plans to fortify their capital base in order to absorb potential losses and maintain healthy balance sheets.

Specifically, Fidelity Bank Plc, in July, announced that it would hold an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on August 11, 2023, during which, it will, among other special businesses of that day, seek shareholders’ nod for the issued share capital of the bank currently N16 billion made up of 32 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, be increased up to N22.6 billion by the creation of up to 13.2billion additional ordinary shares of 50kobo each. It also said it would seek shareholders’ approval for the company to undertake a capital raising exercise via a public offer for up to 10 billion ordinary shares and rights issue of up to 3.2 billion ordinary shares representing one new share for every 10 shares held, to new and existing shareholders respectively. Also last month, the shareholders of FBN Holdings (FBNH), approved the company management’s decision to raise N150 billion via a rights issue, with mandates to the board of directors to dictate the terms and conditions of the rights as well as dispose of rights not taken up during the period. Similarly, at Wema Bank’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in June, its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, assured shareholders of the lender’s commitment to conducting the expected rights issue before end of this year, noting that the bank earlier raised N21 billion Alternative Tier-1 Capital in line with the objective of increasing its capital base by N40 billion. Oseni said: “We are still totally committed to the Rights Issue. We hope to bring it to bear before the end of the year. “We just raised N21 billion in Alternative Tier 1 capital that has landed in the bank and is been verified by the CBN. ‘‘We have engaged shareholders and definitely the right issue will be brought to bear before the end of the year.”

In the same vein, Access Holdings Plc announced in April the successful completion of a $300 million (N240 billion assuming $800/$1) capital investment into its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc. New Telegraph reports that FCMB Group Plc appears to have set the ball rolling when it announced, in March, that it had successfully completed the issuance of a N20.686 billion series I perpetual 16 per cent fixed rate resettable NC5.25 Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) subordinated bonds under its N300 billion debt issuance programme. The company , in a regulatory filing, signed by its secretary, Olufunmilayo Adedibu, disclosed that the group’s AT1 Issuance is the first non-sharia local currency AT1 instrument issued in Nigeria and the group’s maiden issuance of its N300 billion funding programme in the Nigerian capital markets to support its next phase of growth. Conclusion The consensus in financial circles, over the weekend, was that more banks are likely to announce their capital raising plans in the days ahead given that the country’s economic headwinds do not look likely to abate in the near future.