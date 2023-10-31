Banks step up fraud awareness campaign

Clearly, anecdotal evidence suggests that increased adoption of electronic payment (e-payment) systems in these parts has led to a surge in fraud losses, especially Electronic Fraud ( E-Fraud), in recent times.

NeFF general meeting

In fact, at the Q3’23 general meeting of the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF), held in Lagos in August, where stakeholders converged to discuss, “New Strategies for Combating E-Fraud in a cashless Environment,” the Director of Payment Systems Management of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Musa Jimoh, who doubles as the Chairman of NeFF, disclosed that the total amount lost to e-Fraud within Nigeria’s banking sector and payment systems network for the first eight months of this year amounted to N9.5 billion. He thus called for enhanced collaboration within the payment systems’ ecosystem to curtail the rise in e-Fraud.

Jimoh said: “We are gathered to see how we can secure our environment, how we can secure our digital environment, and how we can secure cyberspace. We all keep our money in electronic form.

“Today, we are here to continue that conversation to look at new strategies by which we can combat E-fraud. If we don’t combat the cyber criminals, they will take us down and disrupt the entire system. So, we all need to work together to see how we can make life extremely difficult for cybercriminals.

“We need to look at new ways, new techniques, and more efficient manners by which we can improve and guard against the banking and payment infrastructure and educate ourselves on how we can safeguard our bank credentials or tokens and all the information that the banks have provided to us to safeguard. The more information we have about what they’re doing, the more we are protected.

“The objective is to have zero fraud, but you know, this is a gradual process because as you’re building techniques, they’re also exploiting other areas. As more people come into the financial sector, as more transactions happen, people are vulnerable and so we need enlightenment, education. We will continue to push it, which is why it’s going to be a very long journey.

“But I know that with the kind of enlightenment and the push by the bankers’ committee, and other stakeholders, a lot of Nigerians will be well educated to know that they have to keep all the accounting details very secret and therefore we anticipate that the incidence of fraud we taper down almost to zero.”

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Premier Oiwoh, stated that the industry in 2023 recorded its highest actual loss value of N2.7 billion in January while June 2023 had the lowest value of over N800 million.

He added that the highest fraud count in the last six months was recorded in May 2023 with 11,716 records while the lowest count was in June 2023 with 6,240.

Oiwoh, who was represented by the Chief Risk Officer, NIBBS, Temidayo Adekanye, said: “Recently, we had the cashless policies from CBN, which was incurring a dramatic increase in the volume of transactions in the industry which variably has the impact of the volume of fraud in the industry itself. Now, the increase and efficiency have also meant that fraud has dramatically increased across the industry. For Q1 2023, the total fraud reported through the industry forum portal was at N5.1 billion.

“For fraud trends over the last five years, in 2019, we’re looking at about N3 billion and currently 2023, we are looking at about N9.5 billion to date. Fraud losses have increased dramatically over the last five years.”

He further disclosed that scammers had in recent times, developed a method of redirecting funds via betting platforms and wallet accounts, resulting in minimal success rates for recovering those funds through these avenues due to insufficient identifications.

Adekanye said: “What we see most is the fact that the primary channels are the betting platforms. So once the money hits the betting platform or a wallet account or in some cases, POS agents, once it is cashed out, it is a black hole.

“There is no way you can recover that money. We’re talking about potentially 5 per cent recovery rates across the industry. So, we all have to identify those betting and wallets accounts, POS agents, cryptocurrency accounts, and in some cases purchases.”

UBA’s fraud awareness week

Given the foregoing, the announcement early last month by one of the country’s biggest banks, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), that it would be hosting stakeholders and industry regulators to its “Fraud Awareness Week,” an initiative, the lender said, was aimed at empowering customers with knowledge and tools to protect them against fraud and financial malpractices in the financial sector, may not have come as a complete surprise to stakeholders.

The week-long event, which began on Monday, October 16 through Friday, October 20, 2023, recorded impressive participation from key stakeholders across the financial sector who expressed concerns about the rising cases of fraud and the need to urgently address the issue.

Specifically as part of the awareness campaign, the bank on October 19, held a stakeholders’ round-table panel session featuring guest speakers incuding the Head, Cybercrime Investigation, Advance Fee Fraud, Economic & Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) Lagos State Command, Mr Abbah Sambo Usman, Managing Partner, Akin Adesomoju & Co, Barrister Akin Adesomoju, AG, Head, Corporate Services Directorate, NIBSS, Mr. Temidayo Adekanye, Manager, Cyber and Intelligence, Mastercard Customer Solutions Center, West Africa, Peter Ehizogie and Assistant Commissioner of Police and Head, Legal Department, Police Special Fraud Unit, Barrister Emmanuel Jackson.

All the panelists agreed on the need for all players including banks, other financial institutions and agencies to collaborate to help provide the information, data and intelligence that will enable the detection of gaps in the fight against fraud.

While welcoming guests earlier at the event, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, represented by the Group’s Internal Auditor, Gboyega Sodiq, emphasised the significance of the stakeholders’ round-table session, noting that it forms a central component of UBA’s commitment to combatting fraud and safeguarding the integrity of the nation’s financial systems.

He said: “In a rapidly evolving world of finance where technology and innovation are transforming the landscape of financial services, the need for robust fraud prevention measures is more crucial than ever before.

“This year’s campaign is encapsulated in two simple yet powerful slogans: ‘UBA won’t ask; so don’t share,’ and ‘Stay Secure, Stay Alert, Stop the Fraud.’ These slogans serve as a reminder that as a bank, we will never request sensitive information such as PINs, passwords, OTPs/token responses, or personal details via email, phone calls, or any other digital channels. They stress the fundamental rule that must be adhered to rigorously to maintain account security and combat fraud actively.”

Ecobank’s message to customers

Also, as part of its activities to mark the Cybersecurity Awareness month, Ecobank advised its customers and stakeholders, via emails, to stay safe online and boost their cybersecurity initiatives against the rising activities of cyber criminals.

The bank enjoined customers to integrate four key measures into their online practices to safeguard their personal data from digital threats. These include: Using strong passwords and/or a password manager, turning on multifactor authentication, recognizing and reporting phishing and regular update of their phone or computer software.

“Cybercriminals typically pretend to be reputable companies, friends, or relatives in a fake message. Be careful if you receive an email or message asking for personal information. If you get this type of message, don’t provide the requested information without confirming that it is legitimate.

“Also, we advise customers to always use multi-factor authentication to protect their bank accounts and confidential information. Multi-factor authentication acts as an additional layer of security that helps prevent unauthorised users from accessing your accounts, even when the password has been stolen. Multi-factor authentication is a multi-step account login process that requires users to enter more information than just a password. For example, along with the password, users might be asked to enter a code sent to their mobile or email, answer a secret question, or scan a fingerprint,” Ecobank said in the email.

In addition, it stressed the need for customers to have strong passwords.

As the bank put it, “Your PIN, OTP and passwords should always be kept confidential. For strong passwords, consider using three random words, a mixture of capital letters, special characters and even numbers. You should update your apps and your device’s software as soon as they are available. Updates include protection from viruses and other kinds of malware and often improvements as well as new features.”

Conclusion

Analysts, however, contend that while raising awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and promoting good cybersecurity practices among individuals, businesses and organisations, may help to reduce fraud, finding ways of ensuring that fraudsters in the financial sector are quickly apprehended is the panacea to the problem.