Banks Scramble To Reassure Clients Amid CBN’s Dividend Suspension Directive

Share

In the wake of the uncertainty triggered by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent directive to deposit money banks (DMBs), operating under regulatory forbearance, to temporarily suspend dividend payments, defer bonuses for executives and halt investments in foreign subsidiaries, the affected lenders have moved swiftly to reassure their clients as well as investors that there is no need to panic, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Although Q1’25 results released by Nigerian banks appeared to show that growth is beginning to stall, most of the lenders still posted billions in profit, indicating that the industry continues to perform well despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Temporary suspension

Given the foregoing, a lot of analysts were clearly caught off guard by the circular that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) on June 13, in which it directed lenders operating under regulatory forbearance, to temporarily suspend dividend payments, defer bonuses for executives and halt investments in foreign subsidiaries.

The apex bank, which explained that the directive applies to DMBs currently benefitting from forbearance in relation to credit exposures and Single Obligor Limit (SOL) breaches, said the measures will be in place until it is able to independently verify the capital adequacy of the lenders.

It further said that the measures are part of its strategy to bolster capital buffers, improve balance sheet resilience, and ensure prudent capital retention within the banking sector.

As the CBN put it, “this temporary suspension is until such a time as the regulatory forbearance is fully exited and the banks’ capital adequacy and provisioning levels are independently verified to be fully compliant with prevailing standards.

This supervisory measure is intended to ensure that internal resources are retained to meet existing and future obligations and to support the orderly restoration of sound prudential positions.”

With the identities of lenders, “currently benefitting from forbearance in relation to credit exposures and Single Obligor Limit (SOL) breaches,” known only to the CBN, the circular, expectedly, triggered speculation about the actual number of DMBs that were affected by the apex bank’s directive.

This led to banking stocks declining sharply at the start of last Monday’s trading session. Specifically, major bank stocks dropped over five per cent in pre-market trading, reflecting investors’ concerns and although the sector recovered some ground later in the day, most banking stocks still closed in the red, with the banking index falling by 3.98 per cent.

However, before trading commenced on the stock market the next day (last Tuesday) all the leading banks that were widely believed to be among DMBs that the CBN was referring to in the circular, had filed statements with the NGX, announcing when they would exit the apex bank’s forbearance regime.

Banks’ response

For instance, in its statement, Access Holdings said that its banking subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, was the first bank to meet and exceed the CBN’s N500 billion minimum capital requirement for commercial banks with international authorisation, adding that it expected to comply with the directive by June 30, 2025.

The company Secretary, Access Holdings, Mr. Sunday Ekwochi, in the statement, noted that the banking subsidiary of the Group was currently compliant with the single obligor limit requirement.

He said: “Regarding the regulatory forbearance on credit facilities, the Bank will comply with the apex bank’s directive by June 30, 2025, while maintaining strong capital buffers and paying dividend to its shareholders.

“We assure our esteemed shareholders and stakeholders of our commitment to delivering sustainable value in the immediate and long term and thank them for their trust and support over the years.”

Also, in its statement, Fidelity Bank Plc declared that it remained committed to ensuring compliance with regulatory policies and directives, including the CBN’s circular on forbearance.

“In terms of capital, the bank successfully raised N273 billion through a recent Public Offer and Rights Issue, which were oversubscribed by 237.92 per cent and 137.73 per cent respectively, and intends to raise the additional sum of N200 billion through a Private Placement in 2025FY, to achieve the new minimum regulatory capital requirement of N500 billion for banks with international authorisation.

“The CBN and shareholders’ approval have been obtained for the Private Placement, while other regulatory approvals are being processed to ensure completion in 2025.

The bank’s exposure under the SOL forbearance relates to two obligors. We are confident that this exposure will be brought within the applicable regulatory limit in H1 2025.

“With respect to the forbearance granted on other credit facilities, the bank confirms that this applies to four customers.

We have proactively made substantial provisions on these facilities and have taken targeted and comprehensive steps to ensure full provisioning or return of the accounts to performing status by June 30, 2025.”

Similarly, Zenith Bank announced its readiness to fully exit the regulatory forbearance arrangements granted by the CBN by June 30, 2025.

We have proactively made substantial provisions on these facilities and have taken targeted and comprehensive steps to ensure full provisioning or return of the accounts to performing status by June 30, 2025

The bank also expressed confidence in meeting shareholders’ dividend expectations in the 2025 financial year.

The Tier 1 lender explained that its exposure under the SOL forbearance relates solely to a single obligor, noting that this exposure will be brought within the applicable regulatory limit on or before June 30, 2025.

It also confirmed that the forbearance granted on other credit facilities applies to only two of its customers, adding that it has made substantial provisions for these facilities and taken appropriate steps to ensure full provisioning by the deadline.

The bank also emphasized its strong financial position, revealing that it has successfully raised and surpassed the new regulatory capital requirement of N500 billion, and is therefore well-positioned to continue delivering value to stakeholders.

CBN’s assurance

Significantly, also last Tuesday, the CBN issued a press release, shedding more light on its June 13 directive and affirming the strength of banking sector.

The apex bank explained that the measures which are limited to only a small number of banks, are part of the strategy to implement the banking recapitalisation programme which it announced in November 2023.

It stressed that the country’s banking sector remains fundamentally strong and that the, “measures are neither unusual nor cause for concern; they are a continuation of the orderly and deliberate implementation of reforms already underway.”

The statement partly read: “As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the banking system, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced time-bound measures for a small number of banks still completing their transition from the temporary regulatory support provided, mostly in response to the economic impact of COVID-19.

“This step is part of the CBN’s broader, sequenced strategy to implement the recapitalisation programme announced in 2023.

The programme, designed to align with Nigeria’s long-term growth ambitions, has already led to significant capital inflows and balance sheet strengthening across the sector. Most banks have either completed or are on track to meet the new capital requirements well before the final implementation deadline of March 31, 2026.

“The measures announced apply only to a limited number of banks. These include temporary restrictions on capital distributions, such as dividends and bonuses, to support retention of internally generated funds and bolster capital adequacy.

All affected banks have been formally notified and remain under close supervisory engagement. “To support a smooth transition, the CBN has allowed limited, timebound flexibility within the capital framework, consistent with international regulatory norms.

Nigeria generally maintains Risk-Based Capital requirements that are significantly more stringent than the global Basel III minimums.

“These adjustments reflect a wellestablished supervisory process consistent with global norms. Regulators in the US, Europe, and other major markets have implemented similar transitional measures as part of postcrisis reform efforts.

“The CBN remains fully committed to continuous engagement with stakeholders throughout this period via the Bankers’ Committee, the Body of Bank CEOs, and other industry forums. The goal is to ensure a transparent, predictable, and collaborative regulatory environment.

“Nigeria’s banking sector remains fundamentally strong. These measures are neither unusual nor cause for concern; they are a continuation of the orderly and deliberate implementation of reforms already underway.

The CBN will continue to take all necessary actions to safeguard the sector’s stability and ensure a robust, resilient financial ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth.”

ASHON, RenCap’s concerns

Still, some industry stakeholders raised concerns about the timing of the CBN’s directive and its fall out for DMBs.

For example, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Sam Onukwe, the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) described the directive’s timing as inappropriate, citing efforts by DMBs to meet the CBN’s minimum capital requirements.

It cautioned that the directive might hinder ongoing capital-raising efforts, especially for banks working to meet regulatory targets, by weakening investor interest.

Also, while it said it supports the directive, Renaissance Capital Africa urged the CBN to cut the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to give lenders “operational breathing space” to ensure effective implementation of the regulator’s measures.

The firm said: “In our view, the CBN’s decision to raise the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 50% while simultaneously mandating banks to recapitalise to support lending for a $1 trillion economy by 2030 appears contradictory.

While the recapitalisation directive aims to strengthen banks’ capacity to lend, the 50% CRR severely restricts their ability to deploy funds, effectively undermining the policy’s intent.

The feasibility of the $1 trillion GDP target is questionable, given that a core rationale for recapitalisation was to spur credit growth, an outcome now constrained by the CRR’s liquidity drain.

“With CRR at 50 per cent and the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent, banks are left with only 20 per cent of customer deposits available for lending, well below the regulatory Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) benchmark of 50 per cent.

This structural limitation makes it challenging for banks to meet domestic lending targets, even with higher capital buffers.

Notably, banks currently maintaining LDRs above 20 per cent are likely doing so through deposits sourced from international operations, which remain unaffected by the CBN’s domestic CRR policy.

According to the firm, “this policy mix creates conflicting incentives, while recapitalisation seeks to expand lending capacity, the CRR hike stifles liquidity, forcing banks to prioritize balance sheet management over credit expansion.

Unless adjusted, these measures risk stifling the very growth they were designed to support.”

It further stated: “Whilst we commend the CBN’s overall regulatory stance, we view specific directives, particularly the 50 per cent CRR requirement, as excessively stringent and potentially counterproductive to policy objectives.

The CBN’s recent measures requiring banks to pause dividend payments, defer management bonuses, and halt foreign subsidiary investments effectively force the banking sector to ‘bite the bullet’. However, these institutions now require operational breathing space to implement these changes effectively.”

“From an operational perspective, a CRR reduction would enhance banking sector liquidity, reduce reliance on commercial paper issuance for liquidity management, and improve overall financial system efficiency.

“A CRR reduction should be followed by more stringent nonperforming loan disclosures. The CBN should take a leaf from the Bank of Ghana’s recent policy directive on listing of individual defaulted loans in annual audited accounts, alongside other measures,” the firm added.

Conclusion

Given that the CBN’s avowed aim is to ensure financial system stability, analysts believe that the apex bank will not hesitate to take steps to tackle any risk that might be occasioned by its June 13, 2025 directive.

Share