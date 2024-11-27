Banks’ Recapitalisation Takes Center Stage As Experts Convene For CAMCAN 2024

Share

Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) is set to host its highly anticipated 2024 annual workshop, a critical forum addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities within Nigeria’s capital market and broader economy.

This year’s event, themed “Banks’ Recapitalisation: Bridging the Gap Between Investors and Issuers in the Nigerian Capital Market,” will be held on December 7 and 8, 2024, at Orchid Hotels, Ajah, Lagos.

The theme underscores the urgent need for a unified approach to strengthening Nigeria’s financial ecosystem amid regulatory pressures, economic headwinds, and shifting market dynamics.

With banks at the heart of economic development, the workshop seeks to bridge the knowledge divide between investors and issuers, fostering sustainable growth and bolstering investor confidence.

In its official statement, CAMCAN emphasized the pivotal role of banks in driving Nigeria’s economic diversification and resilience.

The association highlighted the growing imperative for recapitalisation as Nigerian banks strive to meet stringent capital adequacy requirements set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

These reforms, designed to enhance financial stability, demand that banks raise significant capital—often through the capital market—further cementing the critical interplay between investors and issuers.

“Recapitalisation is no longer optional; it is a strategic necessity,” CAMCAN stated. “Banks must fortify their capital bases to withstand global financial shocks, support economic growth, and align with regulatory expectations.

However, effective recapitalisation hinges on robust investor confidence. Transparent communication and clarity on fund deployment are essential to attract investment and ensure successful capital raising,” the umbrella body of capital market reporters stated.

