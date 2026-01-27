Banks, Private Financing Key To Bridging Nigeria’s $23bn Electricity Finance Gap —REA

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, (REA), Abba Aliyu, has said that the banks and other private investors are strategic to attracting $23billion required to bridge the electricity gap in Nigeria.

He claimed that President Bola Tinubu approved the highest financing of $750 million for renewable electricity access in Nigeria to electrify 17.5 million Nigerians by deploying 1,350 mini-grids. He spoke in Channels Television programme monitored by New Telegraph.

Aliyu said: “So first of all, you need to understand the quantum of money required to bridge the access gap. Eighty two million people, it’s not small. It’s as big as the total population of Turkey, or much more than the population of the United Kingdom.

So just imagine being given the responsibility of electrifying the entire Turkey with the population. That’s what we are facing with. “Based on the National Electrification Strategy and Implementation Plan, the lease and adopting the least cost strategy of electrifying the communities.

That is not just going there and extending the grid, putting the transformer where even the community has personally populated, where that money is very low.Taking into account the least cost of electrifying this community, what is required to electrify the country is $23 billion.

This is what is required. And what we have, the first is $550 million, then $750 million. So you can see that we only have a fraction of what is required. “But we are very systematic in our approach. We are not moving away from the approach of getting funding, issuing contracts, deploying this.

No, we are beginning to utilize our resources in the most efficient way. What we are doing is the new resources that we have, we are using it to catalyze private sector funding for us to address the gap. “So for example, the $750 million, we are not just taking the $750 million issue.

No, we are using the $750m to catalyze the 1.1 billion private sector, which will make it $1.850 billion for us to electrify the 17.5 million Nigeria. 17.5 million taken if you look at it, it’s as big as the population of most of the South African and West African countries.

So this is how we do the funding. And that is why, in as much as we are doing more, people are not feeling the whole thing. But there are communities that you go to and they will tell you that this is the best time of our life. “The nation has never gotten its good when it comes to financing renewable energy like this under the leadership of Mr. President.

For the first time in the history of the country, Mr. President approved the biggest publicly funded renewable project in the world. It’s $750 million financing to electrify 17.5 million Nigerians by deploying 1,350 mini-grids of which 250 of them are going to be interconnected mini-grids and catalyzed private sector funding of $1.1 billion.

“So this is the bedrock that has been provided by Mr. President that we are working on. But not only that, remember that before the $750 million, there was $550 million Niger electrification project that was also approved, which for Mr. President would complete the implementation of that project.

Those are the key projects that we deploy over 200 mini-grids across the country, electrify about 15 federal institutions. So that $750m is there.We completed the 550 and already based on the success that Mr. President has seen and the impact of our intervention. We are discussing additional financing.

When Mr President attended the energy compact in Tanzania, if you see the outcome of that was additional potential, $700 million from African Development Bank under their desert power program that will also be catalyzed for us to continue to do that intervention.”

He added: “Based on our list cost modeling, $23 billion is required. And this is a huge amount of money that is required to achieve that. So, financing will always be a top challenge that is required.

But the second aspect of it is local financing, right? We struggle a lot to catalyze local financing for the private sector, for them to be able to get this financing and deploy because we operate what we call a performancebased grant. So, it’s a grant that will only be given to the private sector when they must have performed.

So, that financing that is required for the private sector to perform is also a very critical requirement. “We are engaging with the Nigerian local banks to understand because the renewable energy ecosystem is new to them.

So, we are struggling, getting them to understand the financing and be able to key in. And we are succeeding in that. FCMB provided 100 billion financing pots. The same thing with Stanbic IBTC and Sterling banks.

So, we are getting more banks that are key in. So, this is one challenge that we are facing or we need to do. “The third one is also the partnership with the sub-national, with the state. It’s very important because the last mile had this state level.

Providing land, providing security, enhancing logistics for us to have access to this last mile is critical to enable us to do that. So, this is continuing to partner with the state to enable this. It’s also very important for us.” Aliyu stated that about 82 million people have no reliable electricity access in the country, adding that the agency has mapped out the country.

He identified the North East followed by North West as regions having a number of communities that are without access to electricity. He said: “So based on the most recent World Bank estimates, the country has about 82 million people that are without reliable supply.

But out of that 82, about 40 million of them are without access completely. If I’m to estimate, the rural electrification agency has demanded 82 million as its own customers to provide them with this, be it creating the access or be it enhancing the reliability of the service in this community. “And what we did was to now do the mapping of the country, because the 82 may be a fictitious figure.

What we first did, was for the first time in the history of the country, we did the mapping of the entire country.We identified the over 153,000 communities, not all of them to say that they are not served or formed within the category.

But we identified these communities from Lagos State, for example, as a community with the highest number of households, about 2.3 million houses in Lagos to a community that has just two houses. We have the data now from my system.

“I can show you this community and I can show you all the socioeconomic nuances of the communities, the number of households in the communities, the expected number, estimated number of people within the community, the social economic indicators of the communities, including even security incidents around the communities.

So we know that. Then we also identify the electricity indicators of that community.Is this community not served? Or is it an under-served? Or is it a fully served community? So this is what we did for us to now narrow down this 82 million people and to identify where they are and to also determine the least cost of providing them with the electricity.

“So mostly, the North East has quite a number of communities that are without access, based on the data that we have seen, followed by the North West.

But most of this community in the North East and the North West has a sparsely populated community, which means that it’s not economically viable to extend the grid and give them rights because the consumption is very low, and there are very few houses and the houses are sparsely populated.

And that is why if you see the data, you will see that in those communities, our least cost of providing them with electricity is to deploy solar home system, that is rooftop solar home system that will power the houses without really putting in distribution network there.

“But there are also communities, for example, in the South East, that require intervention by extended grid because the grid within the South-East and South-West, it’s well connected exactly. But there are communities without this access.And there are communities without the reliability of the supply.

So in those communities, we deploy what we call the interconnected mini grid. “Since the grid is already there, it’s a matter of reliability.

So we put in the generation plans within the community. And during the day, when the cost of producing the electricity is almost zero, we generate the electricity using our solar system and power the community.”