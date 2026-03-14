Banks’ Multiple Deductions Becoming Unbearable – Customers

• They are using psychological gimmick against their clients –Anyanwu

• Deductions significantly erode savings, says Amibor

• ‘Nigerian banks are where one is consistently sliced like a loaf of bread’

• Banks prioritise revenue over customer satisfaction – Ex-banker

A growing number of bank customers in recent time have been complaining over multiple charges on their transactions by commercial banks. Many, who can no longer endure such deductions, are now threatening to close their accounts as a result of the frustration they suffer. ISIOMA MADIKE, reports

In Nigeria, commercial banks’ customers are groaning over excessive charges on their accounts. It would appear as if some banks (if not all) have introduced different deductions to increase their incomes.

For many customers, the once negligible charges have become manifold and unbearable. Many have linked what they now term arbitrary deductions to the regulatory reforms the banking sector is grappling with at the moment.

There are others, who equally believe that the multiple charges are a sign that commercial banks are ailing but only battling to stay afloat amid high inflation, volatile exchange rates, and tightening monetary policies. The pressure of recapitalisation is also very visible and intense that commercial banks now appear to have shifted gears in what many perceive as an aggressive revenue drive to meet the set deadlines.

These charges range from transaction fees, card maintenance charges, SMS alert costs, transfer fees, and account maintenance levies. All these, bank customers say, are spiraling out of control. A professor of Theatre Arts at the Delta State University, Abraka, Chukwuma Anyanwu, told this reporter that the problem with banks and their deductions is that they are using some psychological gimmick against their clients.

In this, the professor said, they are not alone, but in league with network service providers. At any point in time, Anyanwu also said, the deductions seem infinitesimal and negligible so customers tend to overlook them. He said: “They are whittling away one’s resources while accumulating so much for themselves little by little.

Unfortunately, these deduction s are individual based and so it’s difficult to come together and lodge a complaint. “For the banks, little drops make an ocean. For the customers or clients, the drops dig small potholes in the office, and so, we continue to suffer individually and in silence.

Hopefully, one day, a discerning central bank governor will come and perhaps, just perhaps, something will be done. “The same thing is applicable to the communications commission; one day also we may get a minister who would revisit the charges.

Until then, we’ve to endure and hope we’re not going to wait for Godot forever.” Also, a consultant clinical pharmacist, and public health expert, Dr Kingsley Amibor, said that bank deductions in Nigeria have become a significant, often unbearable burden for customers, driven by a combination of CBN approved charges, government-mandated taxes, and, in some cases, unauthorised presumptions.

The charges, which frequently occur per transaction and at monthend, Amibor added, create a cumulative effect that can significantly erode savings, particularly for small businesses and individuals. “Common bank deductions and their costs include electronic money transfer levy (Stamp Duty).

A ₦50 charge on electronic receipts or transfers of ₦10,000 and above; 7.5% value added tax (VAT) on Fees; As of January, a 7.5% VAT is applied to bank transaction fees, such as SMS alerts, transfer fees, and card maintenance. “SMS alert fee, typically ₦4 per transaction; interbank transfer fees; below ₦5,000: ₦10 + 7.5% VAT ₦5,001 – ₦50,000: ₦25 + 7.5% VAT, above ₦50,000: ₦50 + 7.5% VAT, account maintenance fee charged on current accounts, often around ₦1 per mille (₦1 for every ₦1,000) on customer-induced debit transactions.

“Others are card maintenance fees; frequently ₦50 per month, sometimes charged quarterly and other potential charges; ATM fees (often ₦35 for third withdrawal in a month), POS charges, and unexplained ‘service fees’.

“Quite a number of bank clients have noted unexplained, doubled, or unauthorised charges, particularly at the end of the month. Personally, I have lost count of spurious deductions from my accounts, under various guises.

“There is a pathetic case of a bank client that deposited $500 in a domiciliary account. He went back after some time, hoping to pick up the savings on the deposit, only to discover that bank charges had mopped up the entire deposit,” Amibor alleged. He, however, recommended strategies to reduce these charges.

According to him, to reduce excessive bank charges is by monitoring account statements for unauthorised fees, negotiating with your bank to waive charges, and consolidating accounts. Bank statements and alerts, he further said, should be scrutinised regularly for unauthorised, hidden, or erroneous fees.

This, Amibor added, will allow the customer to complain to the bank or the CBN consumer protection department if illegal charges are found.

He said: “For those customers currently experiencing a high volume of unclear charges, they have the choice of opting out of SMS alerts, as a way to reduce the charges.

“They can also switch to low-fee banks, and maintain minimum balances to avoid maintenance fees, and use in-network ATMs to avoid high, per-transaction costs. “Avoid overdrafts by closely monitoring your balance to avoid expensive overdraft fees.

Customers can equally consolidate accounts by reducing the number of accounts to minimise monthly maintenance fees.

“And use proper ATMs by avoiding using out-of-network ATMs to prevent incurring both your bank’s fee and the ATM owner’s fee.

“And finally go paperless by opting for electronic statements to avoid fees for paper statements. Bank customers can engage in bundle services by combining check and savings accounts to eliminate fees.”

A bank customer, who lives in the Ota area of Ogun State, Osejindu Mordi, said that it was frustrating that his banks deducted from his monthly legitimate earnings, adding that he could not fathom why he had to lose his money for choosing to save in banks. He also wondered why banks, which encourage people to save money, are deducting the money saved. Mordi said that the risk of keeping money at home is the reason he goes to the bank.

He does not believe that banks have anything to offer that is spectacular. He gets monthly deductions by way of account maintenance charge and another notification, deducting VAT on account maintenance charges. “Please, what is it that they are maintaining in my account?” he asked, adding, “Does my money require any maintenance? They have a lot to explain to me because I have refused to understand.

I used to ignore the amounts deducted, but not anymore; I now want to know what happens to my money. “Apart from the maintenance charges, they also deduct SMS alert charges and others that I can’t even remember now. “For me, these unreasonable charges are insane.

How do you want me to survive? I’m considering closing my accounts with my banks.” Similarly, a Lagos-based business owner, comrade Kingsley Adigwe, lamented how his monthly bank charges have continued to impact his business negatively.

He said: “The deductions are so much that we are even afraid to patronise the conventional banks. It’s alarming and so disgusting. Even without any transaction in the account, debit alerts keep coming. The government and CBN should look into this abnormality.”

A Nigerian reggae music legend, Orits Williki, is of the belief that banks are supposed to be a safe haven and place of comfort should one need financial assistance for executing projects. But, sadly he said, the Nigerian banks are where one is consistently sliced like a loaf of bread with a slice continuously taken.

He added: “You have a long list of deductions from your account, the most funny of all is the card maintenance fee for a card you have paid for, and a card that is in your custody. Then there is transfer fee, electronic levy, and text messages.

“Getting a loan from them is like the proverbial saying in the Bible ‘it’s easier for the head of the camel to pass through the eye of the needle’ than easily get a loan from them. Everything in my country is different. Lord have mercy!”

A senior journalist and biographer, Afolabi Gambari, thinks the multiple deductions from customers’ accounts in the banks derive from the government’s lack of tighter regulations. Since the majority of the banks’ customers are the ordinary Nigerians, the cash withdrawal limit, which was put at N500, 000 effective January 1, Gambari said, was tight enough than having endless deductions still imposed on them.

Granted that this measure aims at encouraging and promoting cashless economy, it still behoves on the government, particularly the CBN, to rein in the banks to be lenient on customers, he said.

He added: “Personally, I have accounts in two banks and it gets me frustrated to see the deductions, even when deposits are not made on either side.

I suppose this constitutes some fortune for the banks, considering the thousands of customers that would be so affected.

“Consider the so-called Cybersecurity Levy being imposed on customers by the banks, which many of the customers do not understand.

“At the initial time, without wide consultations, a 0.5% levy was proposed for electronic transactions until public outcry forced a reversal of the policy and it was reduced to 0.005%. “Even at that, there are still complaints by customers.”

For a senior pastor at the Rescue Souls Assembly, Abuja, Rev. Emmanuel Akwudiunor, the issue is an important one that people have ignored for so long. The fact remains, he said, that some banks have continually robbed their customers without any government intervention.

“I had a terrible experience with my bank in November last year. I made a withdrawal from the ATM machine which I had debited but could not get the money; it took the bank three months to resolve my problem. “Nigerian banks could intentionally deduct what they call service charge without any service.

So, the government should intervene now to properly regulate the sector to save customers,” Akwudiunor pleaded. Another Abuja-based pastor, Apostle Paul Agada, said it’s quite unfortunate that Nigerian banks are deducting customers’ money without genuine explanation, most especially on current accounts.

“They will just deduct any amount they want without proper explanation. They call it maintenance fee, electronic fee, and all manner of fees. I had to confront them last year when they deducted some amount from my account.

And I just found out that one of the reasons they do it is because people will hardly get to the bank to fight for N100 or N200. So, they capitalise on that. “My friend’s wife complained bitterly the other time about her bank deducting ATM charges even when she doesn’t use the ATM. I strongly believe banks in Nigeria are not doing the right thing,” he said.

An ex-banker, Godwin Konwea, told this reporter that banks’ multiple deductions are now in the DNA of modern Nigerian banking. Bank charges, he said, have been an important part of the banking culture, helping banks to cover operational costs and generate revenue.

“It’s pertinent to state that initially, these charges were unambiguous including charges for account maintenance, bank overdrafts, cheque book issuance, account opening documents research fees and loan processing.

“However, as banking services begin to diversify with the advent of digital banking, automated banking, mobile banking as well as global transactions, various types, nature and frequency of bank charges have increased.

We now have bank charges such as ATM withdrawal fees, ATM card maintenance fees, bank service fees, transactions fees & account maintenance fees, cash deposit/ withdrawal charges. “So, when one critically looks at it, it can be said that banks now prioritise revenue over customer service, customer satisfaction, customer retention & sustainable development policy.

“The rising trend in the banks’ multiple deductions in modern Nigerian banks is aided by a corrupt system, lack of business initiative and ideas on the part of bank owners and managers coupled with the declining economy.

“The effect leads to increasing customers’ complaints & disenchantment as it’s happening nowadays. It makes customers begin to switch banks where customers can get lower or transparent fee structures. It has also led to decline in client loyalty,” Konwea said.

In an effort to curb these abnormal deductions, the House of Representatives had, in October, 2025, summoned the CBN and major commercial banks to explain the rising wave of multiple deductions from customers’ accounts nationwide. The House had expressed concern over what it described as “incessant, arbitrary, and unexplained charges” imposed by banks, despite existing CBN regulations.

It had also noted that while banks were expected to provide essential financial services at fair and transparent costs, many customers continue to suffer multiple deductions, including SMS alert fees, card and account maintenance charges, transfer fees, stamp duties, and other unexplained debits, many of which were duplicated or unjustified.

“These exploitative practices disproportionately affect businesses, low-in- come earners, students, and vulnerable groups already struggling amid harsh economic realities. If not urgently ad- dressed, they will further erode public trust in the banking system and undermine financial inclusion efforts.

“These exploitative practices disproportionately affect businesses, low-in- come earners, students, and vulnerable groups who are already struggling amid harsh economic realities.

“If not urgently investigated and addressed, they will continue to erode public trust in the banking system, increase financial exclusion, and under- mine the CBN’s financial inclusion objectives,’’ the House had stated.

The lawmakers had equally directed the CBN to publish a simplified list of approved bank charges and enforce strict penalties on banks violating the guidelines. They had urged the apex bank to establish an accessible and efficient complaints redress mechanism for customers affected by illegal or excessive charges.

They did not stop there but also mandated the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and other relevant agencies to launch nationwide consumer education campaigns to enlighten Nigerians about their rights regarding bank fees.

In spite of the House efforts to stem this ugly tide, however, multiple deductions have persisted with little or no protection for the customers that have continuously been made to bear the brunt.