August 17, 2023
‘Banks Likely To Post Strong Q3’ Results Amid Headwinds’

Analysts at the research unit of Coronation Merchant Bank have said that while they expect Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country to post strong Q3 and even “great” full-year 2023 results, they are not convinced that the industry will escape the effects of the regulatory headwinds that it has been grappling with since mid-2019.

The analyst, who stated this in a new report released on Tuesday, predicted that although banks’ results will be boosted by revaluation gains as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, this will not make the lenders to escape from the regulatory headwinds.

The analysts said: “Currency liberablisation is a good thing for banks, but we are not sure that banks will escape from the raft of operating restrictions im- posed on them from mid-2019 onwards.

In short, we are reconsidering our dou- ble overweight position in the banks. We do not doubt that they are set to report great Q3 results, come Octo- ber, and great full-year 2023 results (not least because of revaluation gains on their US dollar loans). “But a lot of this upside has been priced in.

Over the past eight weeks the NGX Banking Index has risen by 15.1 percent; 30.4 percent since the beginning of June; 55.6 percent since the beginning of May; 63.6 percent year-to-date. This compares with its 73.3 percent gain in 2017, the last transformative year when the dual-exchange rate problem was brought to heel. “Therefore, we question how much more upside potential there is in the banks’ sector, at least in the short term.”

