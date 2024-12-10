Bank’s’ Initiative Enhances Education In Niger State

Share

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has completed the renovation of six classrooms and the Head Teacher’s office at the Waziri Primary School in Niger State as part of its Adopt-A-School initiative, according to a press release.

The statement said that the initiative exemplifies the organisation’s commitment to fostering better learning environments for Nigerian children.

“This is the seventh school benefiting from the company’s commitment to educational development in Nigeria.

The Waziri Primary School project was officially inaugurated recently in a ceremony attended by dignitaries, among them were Muhammad Baba Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB);

Aminu Ladan, the Local Government Chairman; Haj. Hadiza Shuru, the Niger State First Lady’s representative; along with other notable government officials and guests.

“The renovation and infrastructure upgrades carried out at the school reflect Stanbic IBTC’s dedication to sustainable educational development.

The project involved several key improvements, including the renovation of two classroom blocks; the Installation of 120 new piece of classroom furniture; the construction of a modern computer laboratory; a modern block of 12 toilets; planting of 50 trees to enhance the school environment; and the development of a football area for recreation and physical education,” the statement added.

The statement further said that Stanbic IBTC also provided essential learning materials to enrich the educational experience for both pupils and teachers, which it noted, will directly benefit 1,000 students and 117 teachers, equipping them with improved resources to achieve their full potential.

Kunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to long-term educational development.

“The Adopt-A-School initiative is part of our broader mission to foster sustainable growth and development in Nigeria. We are dedicated to creating an environment where children can learn and thrive,” he stated.

