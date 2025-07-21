Banks, Importers Applaud New Customs Platform For Efficient Service Delivery

Banks, importers and other stakeholders in the seaports have commended Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for simplifying trade facilitation with indigenous technology, B’Odogwu.

They explained that the project was a topnotch when compared with the previous platforms, such as Automated System for Customs Data ( ASYCUDA) and Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System II (NICIS II) that were not user friendly because of their bottlenecks and network challenges.

At a town hall meeting on B’Odogwu clearance system held at Marriott Hotel in Lagos, the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi said that there have been positive feedback on the use of the indigenous technology in trade facilitation at the seaports from stakeholders.

The forum was attended by representatives from government agencies, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), importers, exporters and commercial banks like Wema Bank, Ecobank, Fidelity, Polaris among others.

Adeniyi said that the service would make B’Odogwu a reference point globally to prove that Nigeria has a system that could work.

As at today, he said that under B’Odogwu, no more hard copy manifest and human intervention, adding heat the service would further make the platform fully indigenous and break information down for people to understand.

The comptroller general stressed that English, pigin English and other local languages would make people to understand the use of the technology.

He said: “The challenges in the previous platform has been taken care by B’odogwu. It is working faster than other platform. It has reduced the cost of doing business, saves time and better tracking.”

The comptroller general said that the implentation of 4 per cent Free-on-Board (FOB) would replace the 1per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme and 7 per cent Customs collection.

Under the new Customs act, he noted that the 4 per cent FoB would be paid upfront, saying that it would be a win- win situation for government and stakeholders.

Adeniyi appealed to stakeholders for understanding, saying that the need for the levy was to support technological innovation in Customs operations.

According to him, no extra charge after the implementation of the 4 per cent FoB.

He noted that the service’s ICT department had developed some set of questions providing general information for stakeholders, saying the help desk at the various command would help to distribute the document to them.