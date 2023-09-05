Banks, Govt Offices Shut Down In Anambra As NLC Embark On Two-Day Strike

Some commercial banks, state government parastatals and the twenty-one Local Government Areas were shut down in compliance with the two-day strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) nationwide in Anambra State.

This development affected government and commercial activities in the state as commuter drivers and operators counted their losses as a result of the industrial action.

The NLC leaders led by the State Chairman, Comrade Humphrey Emeka Nwafor, during their enforcement monitoring, placed warning strike notices at some Ministries and Agencies (MDAs) entrances.

Addressing reporters shortly after the exercise at Teacher’s House Awka, on Tuesday, the NLC State Chairman, Comrade Nwafor, said they are joining their counterparts across the country to compel the Federal Government to address the plight of workers and the citizenry at large.

“As workers, we are also badly affected by the economic crisis visited on Nigerians as a result of the hike in the pump price of petrol, all in the name of subsidy removal.

“We had earlier written to the federal government to adjust our wages automatically in line with the existing economic realities but that has fallen on deaf ears.

“It is over three months now that fuel subsidy had been removed and fuel has equally been increased twice by over 300%, with a price shift from ₦187 to over ₦620 but salaries have remained the same.

“Workers and Nigerians at large, within this period have gone through excruciatingly tough times. It has been stories of mass suffering and life has been made almost meaningless to the common citizens.

“Everything has been nauseating and hunger is now a way of life among Nigerians.

“You Journalists can see for yourself that the exercise recorded 80 per cent success in the State.

“There was no recorded fracas between us and the workers during the enforcement exercise. The exercise was peaceful and it will continue tomorrow by the grace of God.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led Federal Government knows our demands, so he should without further delay, do the needful.

The Chairman called on all industrial unions, and organising workers in Anambra State to comply with the directives of the NLC for the good of all.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the State Chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), was not part of the solidarity movement.

A senior civil servant, who does not want his name in the print, told our correspondent in one of the offices that the industrial action was in order. What the NLC is doing is commendable. I commend them, he stated.