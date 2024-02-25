Banks, Fintechs and Nigeria’s $20BN Diaspora Remittances

Despite the reported over $20 billion worth of Diaspora remittances flowing into Nigeria every year, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the impact of the capital flows is barely felt. That is as indications are that while a huge chunk of the money is retained abroad by Fintechs and Nigerian banks, much of the remaining come through unofficial channels and end up in the black market where they fund criminalities

Massive foreign exchange laundering of Diaspora remittances

According to Chief Anthony Ani, a former Chairman of KPMG (a renowned, International Intervention Accounting Firm), before he became Nigeria’s Finance Minis- ter, between 1993 to 1998, under military rule, led by General Sani Abacha, it appears there is a massive foreign exchange laundering going on in the Nigerian banks. He said that as an architect of the Diaspora remittances in 1996, he knows the huge impact it can make on the economy at a time the nation’s Diaspora remittances is far higher than the revenue from oil, the so-called mainstay of the economy. Chief Ani said, “When in 1995, we at the Ministry of Finance, reviewed the country’s sources of foreign revenues, we found out that nothing was coming in from Nigerians in the Diaspora, whereas India and Jamaica were living on foreign exchange from its citizens abroad.

When I inquired why Western Union and Money- Gram could not receive money from Nigerians abroad, I was told that it was due to our tax laws. As a Chartered Accounting Student in 1962, I studied Comparative Commonwealth Taxation-Nigeria, Jamaica and UK, and I found out that the tax laws of these countries had the same wordings on imposition of tax (“tax is imposed on income accruing in, derived from or brought into”). The question then to me was why income “brought into” India was not taxed in India. On inquiry, I found out that India had modified its tax laws to accommodate its citizens living abroad, who wanted to send money in foreign exchange to India. In 1996, I had proposed (and it was accepted by the Federal Executive Council) a new law, regarding Nigerians repatriating remuneration from abroad, Nigerians repatriating dividends, royalties, fees, commissions from foreign countries receipts by authors, sportsmen/women, musicians, play writers, artists, etc.

Such income repatriated into Nigeria in foreign currency was 100 per cent exempted from tax, provided the foreign currency was repatriated through a domiciliary account with a Nigerian bank. With the promulgation of this law, First Bank Nigeria Ltd brought in Western Union in August 1996 while USA brought in MoneyGram a few weeks later.” “In 1996, Nigerians abroad repatriated about $4.5 billion (about 50 per cent of our gross revenue from oil) and we ensured that these amounts were brought into Nigeria, intact, in foreign exchange. The receipts increased exponentially in 1997 and 1998 and we also made sure that they were received in Nigeria, in foreign currency. The receipts helped to stabilize our exchange rate mechanism at N82 to a dollar, throughout my tenure as Minister of Finance, to the extent that Naira was internally convertible currency.” “Some years ago, on my visit to London, I went to Western Union office, at Marble Arch, to test by remitting £500 to my son in Nigeria.

I first had to convert the money to dollars and to my surprise; Western Union gave me a quote in Naira to be claimed by my son. I refused their Naira equivalent and insisted that my son must be paid in dollars. It was obvious to me that there was an arrangement between our Nigeria Banks and Western Union/MoneyGram, whereby the former pays from their excess Naira liquidity while the later retains the dollars abroad. In other words, the dollar remittance is retained abroad and is laundered by the Nigerian banks. This is definitely against the law which provides that all remittances must be brought into Nigeria in foreign currency via domiciliary account.” “If by chance, as in my case, the dollar is remitted into Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on 14th August 2014 introduced the Outward Money Transfer Service and authorised the same Money- Gram and Western Union to re-export, in tranches of $5,000 per transaction, to Nigerians abroad, on payment of the Naira equivalent at the CBN rate of exchange.

Thus, Nigeria is the only country in the world re-exporting its remittances. It is rel- evant to note that the Naira is not a convertible currency but remittances which are meant to stabilize our exchange rates are re-exported! There is something wrong at our Central Bank. It could be that we have imported the mentality of commercial banking into CBN,” Chief Ani said. 90% 2023 Diaspora remittances didn’t get to Nigeria Sequel to the hint dropped by Chief Ani, it has been revealed that about $18 billion representing 90 per cent of the estimated $20 billion Nigeria’s Diaspora remittances in 2023 did not end up in the country, Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, Presidential Commit- tee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, has said. Recall that the World Bank had estimated that Diaspora remittances to Nigeria in 2023 were $20 billion.

However, speaking in a panel discussion at the 2024 Economic Outlook and Budget Analysis organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Oyedele estimated that more than 90 per cent of the remittances were externalized. He said: “In our interactions with multinationals, rating agencies and other stakeholders, many of them said to us that exchange rate difficulty is more than 50 per cent of all the challenges in Nigeria combined, as far as they were concerned. So, this is a major issue that we have to address. “And we thought it is going to be an area where we can easily demonstrate how monetary and fiscal policies can work together. So, to that extent, we have done a sensible amount of work on the fiscal side. And we have been speaking to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The ultimate objective being that, first and foremost, we think that the biggest problem we have is the fact that we have divergence in exchange rates.

“The World Bank said for 2023, our Diaspora remittance was about $20 billion. We estimate that more than 90 per cent of that did not get to Nigeria; they are being externalized. We have spoken to loads of Nigerians almost everywhere, in the US, UK, etc. They told us how they send remittances. They use Apps, and we have tried some of those Apps, they use parallel market rates. So, you take $1,000 in New York, and tap on your phone that you are sending $1,000 to someone, a fintech, they pay the Naira equivalent in Nigeria without bringing the dollars, unless of course, if the source of the money is illicit.” Also speaking at the event, Director General, Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said: “If the forex doesn’t land in Nigeria, then it is wrong of the World Bank to classify such funds as Diaspora remittances. To qualify as Diaspora remittances, then the fund must leave the foreign country and land in our own financial system.

What predominates does not quantify as remittance because the foreign currencies remain in the overseas account of the operators of those apps, who mostly open and operate their bank accounts from illicit funds havens like the British Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Ireland, Mauritius etc. So, while you send $1000 from the US, you get paid in naira here but your $1000 lands in a bank account in the British Virgin Islands! That’s not a Diaspora remittance in Nigeria! “Those app platforms are the real wall blocking the remaining 90 per cent of the total Diaspora funds from getting into our banking system. If our financial regulatory control laws don’t reach those fintechs, our tax laws should. The Federal Government must go after them and their collaborators here in Nigeria.”

Nigerians can now receive Diaspora remittances in Naira

However, in what appears to be an in- tense effort to attract foreign currencies from abroad, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed that the nation’s currency, the Naira, can now exchange for remittances from the Diaspora. The directive was contained in a circular dated July 10, 2023, signed by the CBN’s Director, Trade and Exchange Department, O. S. Nnaji. Additionally, the apex bank mandated that in ascertaining the rate for such a naira payout, the foreign exchange rate from the investors and exporters (I&E) window be used. The change implies that in addition to the already available options of receiving money in dollars or eNaira, beneficiaries of Diaspora remittances will now also have the choice of receiving their funds in naira. Nigeria’s Diaspora remittance figure released by the Central Bank of Nigeria revealed that the country received a total of $952 million as direct remittances from Nigerians abroad between January and June this year.

The apex bank disclosed this in its Inter- national Payment just released. The half- year 2023 remittances represented a 21 per cent decline, compared to the $1.210 billion recorded in the same period last year. The general public, deposit money banks, international money transfer operators (IMTOs), and other parties were all ad- dressed in the circular. The statement read: “Further to the circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/ GEN/01/011 dated November 30, 2020, in respect of the above subject, the Central Bank of Nigeria hereby announces Naira as a payout option for receipts of proceeds of International Money Transfers. “Accordingly, all recipients of Diaspora remittances through the CBN-approved IMTOs on the attached list shall henceforth have the option of receiving naira payment in addition to dollar and eNaira as payout options.

“For the avoidance of doubt, International Money Transfer Operators are required to pay out the proceeds using the Investor & Exporter’s window rate as the anchor rate on the day of the transaction.” It noted that the regulation takes immediate effect and compliance was demanded. The CBN also in the circular updated its list of registered International Monetary Transfer Operators (IMTOS) in the country. It approved five additional IMTOs to facilitate Diaspora remittances.

Diaspora remittances hit $34bn as Nigerian migrant workers top list

Reports indicate that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Naira for Dollar policy may have begun to yield dividends as remittances from Nigerians in the Diaspora was said to have risen to an average of $34 billion in 2023. This translates to an increase of $9 billion from the previous record of $25 billion per annum. A renowned economist and Chief Consultant at B. Adedipe Associates Limited, Dr. Biodun Adedipe, who revealed this, noted that Nigeria was occupying the number one position on the list of nations with the largest number of migrant workers, which makes it outstanding in remittances from foreign countries. This, he pointed out, was according to a study done by Bloomberg. “There was a study done by Bloomberg Economists. It was published February 2023. In that global chart, there were only about three to five countries that were out- standing when it came to migrant workers. “Nigeria, they put as number one. Our country came first, followed by Pakistan, then Canada.

But in terms of five outstanding countries, in addition to the three stated earlier, we had the USA, Australia, and Vietnam. “What they showed there in that study was, for the countries that benefit from migrant workers, Nigeria is on the side of those that have many migrant workers in the rest of the world, and therefore make remittances home. “The estimated remittance from the various study and review of literature is that the remittance by Nigerians in the Diaspora is an average of $34 billion annually. Now, if you look at that study also, the map of the world is what they used there to summarise it. The summary indicates that, if Nigeria can manage that remittance effectively, it will add 0.4 per cent to our GDP growth annually. That is very significant,” said Adedipe, who has been working as a professional economist for over 41 years.

Adedipe, however, pointed out that, unlike other countries that are in the same league as Nigeria, in terms of foreign remittances, a large percentage of the forex is not in the economy. “But you know where our problem is? Those remittances, unlike Pakistan and other countries that get remittances, a lot of the dollar don’t come into the FX market in Nigeria. They remain outside there, and this is the pattern. “For example, someone wants to send money to his or her family here in Nigeria. This person, let’s say has $10,000 in the US, and wants to give the Naira equivalent to his family member here in Nigeria. Ordinarily, the way it works in other countries is that $10,000 will come into the Forex market within Nigeria, and becomes a boost to supply here. “What is happening is that a loophole in our system is being exploited by the fin- techs and their local bank collaborators to keep the dollars out of the country while the banks pay the beneficiary Naira from the excess cash in their vaults.

“The reality is that in Nigeria’s situation, the dollar doesn’t leave where it is. The person that provides the naira equivalent here would rather keep the dollar equivalent outside there. So, it doesn’t come into the FX market in Nigeria.” “So, we don’t get the full benefit of Diaspora remittances here in Nigeria. Despite that, we are top in terms of benefitting from migrant workers. “So, what then happens is that, instead of bringing it into the Forex market in Nigeria, they keep it outside. That also be- comes a leg that supports speculations in the Nigerian foreign exchange market,” he lamented. Believing that was part of the reason why the CBN introduced the $1 for N5 incentive, the economist, however, added that, the idea would now be to see if the country could harness the most of the remittances. “That now is a policy I think we need to interrogate more. How can we make it more attractive for those foreign currencies generated by migrant Nigerian workers to be remitted home, and become a part of our national supply to our market here? That now is a space for BDC.”

Diversion of Diaspora remittances is reason for Naira’s crash

Before leaving office, former acting Governor of CBN, Folashodun Shonubi, had attributed the crash of the Naira against the Dollar and its inability to manage the foreign exchange market to the diversion of Diaspora remittances to the unofficial markets like the parallel one. Delivering a Distinguished Personality lecture titled: “Diaspora Remittances and Nigeria Economic Development” for members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16 at the National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja; Shonubi explained that many Diaspora remittances came to Nigeria in Dollars and were not documented officially, as they end up in the parallel market. “With those remittances, the Dollars have come in; we know the Dollars have come in but we don’t see them in the official system. So, they must be going somewhere and somewhere.

“And the challenge with the black market, unofficial market or parallel market or whatever name you want to call it, it is as a result that it is not regulated, and it becomes an easy place to have criminal activities. “We investigate bankers; not just bankers; anybody who has committed an offence, the first thing they want to do is to run to the black markets, change it to the dollars because it is less money to carry around. “Some of the funding in the black markets are actually from Diaspora remittances. That’s why it is important we need to know a lot of what’s going on there. We can’t play the sentiment game. “ If we don’t understand the dynamics, we usually go with the literature which does not necessarily work for us.’’ He noted that it would be helpful if Nigeria puts measures in place to control illegal remittances and identify these channels to ensure remittance flows into the proper channels, and harness maximum benefits to grow the economy.