Banks Donate Relief Materials To Flood Victims

Share

In a move that they said demonstrated their commitment to continue to provide support for the socioeconomic development of the country, Nigerian banks have donated multi-million naira relief materials to victims of recent floods.

The donations to victims of floods in Jigawa State were made yesterday under the auspices of Committee of Nigeria’s Banks’ Chief Executive Officers.

A delegation of the banks’ chief executives visited Jigawa State to empathise with the residents and government and provide assurances of continuing supports.

The delegation included Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Chairman of the Committee, Dr Oliver Alawuba; Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dame Adaora Umeoji and Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

Also on the entourage were President, Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa and Registrar and Chief Executive, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr. Akin Morakinyo.

Alawuba, who spoke on behalf of the banks, said the banks were in Jigawa State to lend helping hands to the state government by donating relief materials in support of the affected residents, and also critical institutions that provide care such as public hospitals.

He noted that the multimillion naira relief materials consisting of food items such as bags of rice, cartons of vegetable cooking oil, mattresses, and beverages would go a long way in providing comfort and lessen the burden of the victims impacted by the floods.

He said the humanitarian gesture was a testament to the Nigeria banking sector’s commitment to supporting the well-being of Nigerians in times of need.

“As bankers, we are not just concerned about the economic implications of natural disasters; we are also deeply troubled by the human suffering that accompanies them.

We believe that it is our collective responsibility to support those affected and help them rebuild their lives,” Alawuba said.

He recalled that banks had continuously shown supports for national interests citing the previous donations for victims of national disasters and more than N32 billion galvanized for national healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Nigerian banking industry has a long history of interventions, dating back to the 2011 and 2013 flooding when 28 and 32 states were affected by floods. In trying moments, we provided significant support to the affected states and communities.

More recently, during COVID-19, the Nigerian banking sector played a critical role in supporting the governments at all levels efforts to contain and manage the spread of the virus.

“Notably, we were proud to be part of the Central Bank of Nigeria-led Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Relief Fund, where we contributed significantly to the Fund’s efforts to provide palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians and strengthen the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

The intervention of the banking sector resulted in over N32 billion being pooled to fill a significant funding gap for the governments during the unexpected global pandemic.

“Furthermore, as we navigated the post-pandemic era, Nigerian banks played important roles in helping businesses recover.

Banks in Nigeria supported firms of all sizes, to mitigate the impact of the extended lockdown and disruption to business activities in many ways.

Through the stabilisation funds, Nigerian banks provided loans and credits to small and medium businesses to stay afloat, thereby ensuring business sustainability, preventing job losses, and fostering national economic growth.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"