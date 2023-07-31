Banks’ credit to govt rises by 71.46%, hits N31.23trn

Financial institutions’ total loans to government rose by N13.02 trillion or 71.46 per cent, to N31.23 trillion as at June 2023, compared with N18.21 trillion in June last year, data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown. According to the latest ‘Money and Credit statistics’ obtained from the apex bank, net credit to the government rose by N521.65 billion or 1.70 per cent to N31.23 trillion last month, from N30.71 trillion in the preceding month.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN’s money and credit statistics reports from January 2022 to June this year, indicates that net credit to the government generally maintained an uptrend during the period. Specifically, net credit to the government rose from N13.84 trillion in December 2021 to N14.90 trillion at the end of January 2022, but dropped to N14.72 trillion in February 2022.

It, however, increased to N16.32 trillion and N16.85 trillion in March and April respectively, maintaining an upward trend to hit N22.83 trillion in September, before falling to N22.65 trillion in October and N22.64 trillion in November. According to the data, net credit to government jumped to N24.66 trillion and N26.64 trillion in December 2022 and January 2023 respectively, before hitting a record high of N28.43 trillion in February.

Although it fell to N27.53 trillion in March, net credit to government rose to hit a new record high of N30 trillion in April and May this year. Financial experts have warned that surging credit to the government could lead to crowding out of the private sector. In a recent report, analysts at FBNQuest Research noted that net credit to the Federal Government was continuing to exceed all other monetary aggregates that they track.

Citing the rising fiscal deficit, they thus predicted that domestic borrowing by the government will continue to crowd out the private sector. Also citing CBN data, the analysts pointed out that although credit extension to the private sector had been heading north in recent months, it is still surpassed by credit extension to the government.

The analysts said: “The latest data for October shows that credit extension to the government expanded by 75 per cent y/y, following a 76 per cent growth in September. According to reports, the CBN’s loans to the Federal Government via ways and means amounted to N23.8 trillion as at end-October 2022. “As a result, we can conclude that the government’s access to credit is crowding out lending to the private sector.

“The high rate of credit extension to the government is likely to continue, due to the increasing government’s fiscal deficits. The 2023 (approved budget) implies a fiscal deficit of c.N11.0 trillion, which is higher than the revised N8.2 trillion in the 2022 budget.”

New Telegraph reports that the Senate on May 3 approved the request of former President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the N22.7 trillion loans that the CBN advanced to the Federal Government under its ways and means policy. The ways and means provision allows the government to borrow from the apex bank if it needs short-term or emergency finance to fund delayed government expected cash receipts of fiscal deficits.

Just before the Buhari government left office in late May, the Senate and the House of Representatives separately held emergency sessions where they amended section 38 of the CBN Act, to raise the total advances the apex bank can grant the Federal Government from five per cent to 15 per cent.