Banks, Court Shut In Ebonyi As NLC, NUJ, Others Protest FG’s Fuel Subsidy Policy

Commercial banks in Ebonyi State have shut down activities following the industrial action embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the Federal Government fuel subsidy policy in the country.

When New Telegraph visited some of the commercial banks in Abakaliki, the state capital, the banks were shut with customers stranded.

All the entrance gates of the commercial banks were shut with customers who were at banks to make their transactions stranded

A security guard in one of the new generation banks in the capital city told our Correspondent that the refusal of the banks to open for commercial activities was a result of labour issues.

“We didn’t open because of labour issues but we are waiting for directives on what to do “, the security guard said.

Also, the gate of the state high court was also locked when New Telegraph visited.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Trade Union Congress in the state on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against the federal government subsidy policy which has increased the cost of transportation and general living in the country.

The unions were led by their leaders including Comrade Egwu Oguguo, Samson Nwafor, Ikechukwu Nwafor and others.

The unions converged on Abakaliki Township stadium where they took off for the march against the federal government subsidy policy.

Security agencies were guarding the unions during the peaceful protest.

However, the protest recorded a low turnout by members of the unions.

Addressing the unions before the protest took off, the Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Egwu Oguguo said “We say no to excess hikes in fuel subsidy that has skyrocketed the cost of living.

“We need to move let our voices be heard, let them stop putting their knees on our necks, let them intimidate and oppress us.

“Nigerian people, Nigerian workers, we must breath. We must shine, we need to shine, we need to move”.