Banks Comply With Court Ruling Lifting Exparte Mareva Order Against GHL

Banks across board have complied with the ruling of Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court delivered on January 29, 2025 lifting the Mareva injunction placed on GHL, its directors and shareholders.

A statement yesterday said the compliance by the banks was effected in the face of false and misleading statements by FBN Chairman, Femi Otedola, Managing Director Olusegun Alebiosu, and lawyers in the press maliciously and mischievously misinforming the public on the clear and unambiguous ruling by the learned judge.

This falsehood is the latest in a pattern of de – ceit and dishonesty from First Bank of Nigeria, that has left the public shocked and disappointed that a supposedly first-rate financial institution in a constitutional democracy like Nigeria would go so low and consciously and willfully disobey the law and continue to spread false information at will and without remorse.

GHL has thus been left to file multiple cases across borders seeking damages for defamation, libel and breach of contract,” the statement said.

It will be recalled that the Mareva injunction was secured in the first place by First Bank when they suppressed material information and failed to fully disclose a subsisting Judgement of the same Federal High Court in Lagos.

“GHL will continue to seek justice worldwide against FirstBank for breach of contract (by obtaining a benefit without complying with its obligations) after restating its financial statements with the critical support of GHL who are now asking the Courts to determine if FirstBank’s Audited Accounts are correct in the face of non-compliance with conditions.

