Banks Commence 10% Withholding Tax Deduction On Interest On T-Bills, Others

Deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country have started deducting 10 per cent WithHolding Tax (WHT) on interest earned from short-term securities, such as Treasury Bills (Tbills), corporate bonds, promissory notes, and Bills of Exchange, findings by New Telegraph show.

The move is in line with the directive recently issued by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), mandating banks, stockbrokers, and other financial institutions to deduct a 10 per cent withholding tax on interest earned from short-term securities.

In an email notifying its clients about the FIRS directive, Stanbic IBTC Bank said it will deduct a 10 per cent Withholding Tax from the interest earned on Treasury Bills maturing on 6th November 2025, adding that, “this deduction will also apply to all subsequent maturities going forward.”

According to the email, for clients that buy short-term securities from either the primary or secondary markets and hold to maturity, the 10 percent WHT will be deducted from the interest earned at maturity of the securities. The email, however, noted that Federal Government bonds as well as Open Market Operations (OMO) Bills issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are exempt from WHT.

New Telegraph reports that in September, the FIRS issued a directive mandating strict compliance with withholding tax regulations on interest earned from short-term securities to avoid the imposition of penalties.

The notice, signed by FIRS Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, and addressed to banks, discount houses, stockbrokers, corporate bond issuers, Primary Dealer Market Makers (PDMMs), financial institutions, government agencies, tax practitioners, and the general public, stipulated that tax must be deducted at source from all interest payments on short-term investments at the time of payment.

The FIRS clarified that the individual or entity from whom the tax is withheld is entitled to a tax credit equal to the amount remitted, except in cases where the tax deducted is deemed final.

Adedeji emphasized the importance of compliance, stating: “All relevant interest-payers are required to comply with this circular to avoid penalties and interest as stipulated in the tax law.” According to the FIRS website, withholding tax is an advance tax deducted at source from certain payments made to individuals or companies.