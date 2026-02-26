Banks, Cement, Telcos Drive Nigeria’s Stock Market Valuation With N112trn

Twenty-five companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) have emerged as the primary beneficiaries of the sustained rally in the nation’s equities market, with each firm now boasting a market capitalisation exceeding N1 trillion.

The NGX currently hosts 151 listed companies across its different boards with eight on the Premium Board, 133 on the Main Board, seven on the Growth Board, and three on the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM).

However, data obtained from the exchange show that just 25 of these companies account for the overwhelming bulk of market value, underscoring the dominance of large-cap stocks in driving overall market performance. As of the close of trading yesterday, the combined market capitalisation of the 25 trillion-naira companies stood at N112.095 trillion.

This represents 88.99 per cent of the NGX’s total equity capitalisation of N125.969 trillion, highlighting the concentration of value among a relatively small group of blue-chip and fundamentally strong firms.

Telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria retained its position as the most capitalised company on the exchange, with a market value of N16.377 trillion. It was followed closely by BUA Foods Plc, which posted a market capitalisation of N15.210 trillion. Cement manufacturer Dangote Cement Plc ranked third with N13.497 trillion.

Other highly capitalised firms include Airtel Africa Plc, valued at N8.531 trillion, and BUA Cement Plc, with N7.112 trillion. In the energy sector, Seplat Energy Plc and Aradel Holdings Plc recorded market capitalisations of N5.459 trillion and N4.753 trillion, respectively.

The banking sector also featured prominently among the top 25, with nine financial institutions collectively accounting for N19.092 trillion in market value. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) led the banking pack with a market capitalisation of N4.313 trillion.

It was followed by Zenith Bank Plc at N3.553 trillion, FBN Holdings Plc with N2.4 trillion, and United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) at N2.166 trillion. Other banks with market values above the N1 trillion threshold include Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Access Holdings Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Fidelity Bank Plc, and Wema Bank Plc. Beyond telecommunications, cement, energy, and banking, several consumer goods, industrial and hospitality firms also made the trillion-naira list.

These include Lafarge Africa Plc, Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Presco Plc, International Breweries Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, and Nestlé Nigeria Plc. Others are Transcorp Hotels Plc, Geregu Power Plc, and Transcorp Power Plc. The concentration of market capitalisation among these 25 companies reflects strong investor confidence in fundamentally sound and well-capitalised firms.