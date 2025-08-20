Bank’s ‘Blue Blossom Account’ Empowers Women Entrepreneurs

Stanbic IBTC Bank has said that it recognises the vital role women entrepreneurs play in Nigeria’s economy and is committed to supporting them through financial solutions such as its Blue Blossom Account.

According to a press release, the account is designed to help women overcome common financing challenges, including providing easier access to business finance in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Sustainable Banking Principles.

“Women business owners enjoy zero current account maintenance (CAM) fees, concessionary loan rates, and access to business clinic sessions. These benefits make the Blue Blossom Account more than just a product—it’s a practical tool for growth,” the statement said.

The statement further said: “Stanbic IBTC Bank also offers lending solutions like SME Lite and SME EZ Cash. These options help women-led businesses secure working capital, fund expansion, or invest in new opportunities. With flexible terms and accessible financing, the bank is assisting more women grow their businesses.”