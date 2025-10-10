Bankole Picks 21 Flamingoes For FIFA U-17 Women’s W’Cup

Head Coach, Bankole Olowookere, has selected attacking midfielder Shakirat Moshood, goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu, defender Jumai Adebayo and forward Queen Joseph among a squad of 21 players to fly Nigeria’s flag at this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in Morocco.

The Flamingos arrived in Morocco’s commercial and industrial capital, Casablanca, on Wednesday, for the final phase of preparations for the competition, which will take place from 17th October to 8th November.

Bankole, who led Nigeria to a bronze medal finish at the 2022 edition of the competition in India, is confident that the Class of 2025 have what it takes to go a step higher than his 2022 bronze medal winners.