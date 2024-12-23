Bankole Optimistic Of CHAN Eagles’ Progress 

Share

Smart City right-back, Afeez Bankole, has expressed optimism about the progress of the home-based Super Eagles after the team secured a goalless draw against Ghana in the qualifier for the CHAN competition scheduled for next year.

Since getting to the final in 2018, the team comprising totally players playing in the Nigeria leagues have missed out and after away draw in Ghana, the team is just a win away from qualifying for the tournament taking place across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Speaking with our correspondent, Bankole who was part of the initial players invited to camp said he was happy with the result and would be cheering his teammates on during the second leg in Uyo.

“In as much as I am not part of the team that traveled for the game, I was happy with the result in Ghana,” he said.

“We just need to get a win in Uyo and qualify for the championship proper and I am sure the players have the quality to achieve that.

“It was interesting time for me playing alongside most of the players and wearing the green-white-green jersey of Nigeria, something I didn’t take for granted.

“I am sure my time will come very soon because the joy of every player is to be part of the national team and represent your country.

“Getting a call-up to the Super Eagles CHAN team is a dream come true for me and I will do everything humanly possible to make myself available for future call ups.”

