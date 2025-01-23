Bankit MFB Plans To Service 500,000 Businesses In 2025

Share

Bankit MFB, a rapidly growing Fintech company, has said it successfully registered over 50,000 users on its platform, within its first few weeks of operation.

In a statement, the company said that the achievement is a testament to its innovative simple banking approach to digital banking, adding that it plans to service a record 500,000 businesses in 2025.

The statement said: “Bankit MFB is confident in its competitive edge and cutting-edge technology. The financial institution prioritizes the protection of customers’ funds and is committed to diversifying its digital services to enhance customer experience.

“Since commencing operations in late 2024, Bankit MFB has introduced web banking and other innovative banking products, with more in development.

The company has recorded impressive transaction values, exceeding N100 million in the first few weeks of its inception with 50,000 active users, and an impressive 90 per cent transaction success rate.”

According to the statement, Bankit MFB is engaging partners to expand its loan and gaming services, solidifying its position as a leading platform for comprehensive, simplified banking activities.

