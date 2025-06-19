Bankit MFB Nears 100,000 Customers

Share

Just weeks after surpassing the 50,000-customer milestone, Bankit Microfinance Bank (MFB) is now fast approaching the 100,000 mark—a clear indication of its rising trust, adoption, and momentum in Nigeria’s competitive digital banking space.

Chief Operating Officer of Bankit MFB, Simpa Yekini, described the milestone as a validation of the bank’s core vision.

“Reaching this new milestone confirms what we’ve always believed—Nigerians are ready for a smarter, more accessible way to bank,” Yekini said. “We’re not just building a bank; we’re building trust, simplicity, and value into every transaction.”

He noted that the bank’s rapid growth is not by chance, but the result of deliberate, customer-focused innovation and a bold approach to financial services.

“Since inception, we’ve delivered seamless, free money transfers, fast and intuitive account setups, biometric login for enhanced security, and a smooth, reliable interface that offers true convenience,” Yekini stated.

Buoyed by nationwide acceptance and a surge in daily transaction volumes, Bankit is now projecting to onboard 1 million customers by the end of 2025—a goal that appears increasingly attainable.

The bank’s offerings are resonating with a wide demographic—from individuals and small business owners to tech-savvy youths—who are seeking modern, hassle-free ways to manage their finances.

Backed by strong financial fundamentals and robust liquidity, Bankit MFB is not only gaining customer loyalty but also industry-wide recognition as one of Nigeria’s most promising fintech and microfinance institutions.

Its rapidly expanding user base stands as a testament to its relevance, reliability, and ability to meet the evolving demands of a digital-first economy.

