Bankit MFB Nears 100,000 Customers, Sets 1m Target Year-End

Weeks after surpassing 50,000 customers in its early days of launch, Bankit MFB is now fast approaching the 100,000-customer mark, a strong indication of growing trust, adoption, and momentum in the Nigerian digital banking space.

Chief Operating Officer at Bankit MFB, Simpa Yekini, said: “Reaching this new milestone confirms what we’ve always believed; Nigerians are ready for a smarter, more accessible way to bank.

“We’re not just building a bank. We’re building trust, simplicity and value into every transaction. ‘’It is also very important to state that this rapid growth isn’t by chance.

It’s the result of deliberate customer-centric innovation and a bold approach to financial services, one that puts the user at the heart of the experience.

‘’Since inception, we have offered free and seamless money transfers, fast and intuitive account setups, enhanced security with biometric login features, and a smooth, reliable interface that delivers convenience without compromise.”

According to him, with Bankit’s growing nationwide acceptance and surge in daily transaction volumes, the bank is confidently projecting to reach 1 million customers before the end of the year, a goal that now seems well within reach.

