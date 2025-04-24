Banking Titans Propel NGX To N341.8bn Surge In Sustained Rally

Share

The Nigerian equities market sustained its resurgence on Wednesday, as Tier 1 banks led a commanding rally that added N341.8 billion to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) equities valuation, underscoring renewed investor appetite for financial stocks.

In a show of dominance, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and FBN Holdings led the charge among the top-tier lenders, soaring 5.91 per cent and 5.89 per cent to close at N34.95 and N25.15, respectively. Access Corp.

Holdings followed closely with a 4.64 per cent uptick to N23.70, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Zenith Bank advanced 1.67 per cent and 0.22 per cent, ending the day at N61.00 and N45.10 apiece.

Outside the Tier 1 cohort, Fidelity Bank—a Tier 2 lender—posted the day’s most impressive performance among banks, surging 8.29 per cent to close at N20.25. Jaiz Bank, a Tier 3 player, also impressed with a 7.49 per cent gain, finishing at N3.30 per share.

The banking sector’s exceptional performance fueled a broader market lift, with the NGX AllShare Index climbing 0.51 per cent (544.06 basis points) to 105,283.67.

This marked a continuation of bullish momentum, coming on the heels of Tuesday’s N321 billion gain. Market capitalisation mirrored this ascent, closing at N66.16 trillion from the previous N65.82 trillion.

While financial stocks set the pace, the rally extended to select equities across the board. A total of 34 stocks gained, led by ABC Transport (+9.86%), VFD Group (+9.62%), Learn Africa (+9.54%), Regal Insurance (+9.43%), and Africa Prudential (+8.63%).

Conversely, 17 equities closed in the red, includ – ing TRIPPLEG (-10%), MRS Oil (-9.95%), Abbey Mortgage Bank (-9.94%), John Holt (-9.68%), and Austin Laz (-9.57%).

