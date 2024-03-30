Banking stocks set to enrich investors’ portfolios in Q2, 2024

For the best part of last year, the bulls were on the rampage at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), and smart mata dors rode them to profitable portfolios.In a year marked by intractable inflation, ris- ing interest rates, insecurity, political uncertainty, and an unhinged forex market, the NGX once again provided the bright spot, returning a healthy 45.9% to equity investors in 2023. The bulls maintained their positions in the new year as the market gained 33.77% in the first two months of Q1 2024. So, for those who missed the 2023 party, it is again a great opportunity for them to make a head start.

The fixed-income mar- ket though has become attractive due to rising interest rates. Nonetheless, equities still have so much value if one goes with the winners. In this article, we have looked at three of the most promising banking stocks that would make a great addition to any portfolio. Two of the three we have decided to spotlight are outside the FUGAZ, your usual suspects. Before investing though, financial and market experts say it is important to know why you are in- vesting (some invest for capital gain, others for dividend yields, there are short-term and long-term investors, etc).

Articulating your objective will guide your investment decision. “It wouldn’t do to just fol- low the bandwagon,” cau- tioned Ambrose Omordion, a capital market expert and partner at InvestData. Experts say before com- mitting money to a stock, it is important to look at its performance: has it been consistent over time? What is the company’s li- quidity situation? Does the company have a cash flow problem? What is the company’s commitment to its shareholders over time, has it been consistent in dividend and/or bonus payments? Compared with others in the industry, how does it fare?So, where should you be looking? Fidelity Bank Without a doubt, Fideli- ty is one stock every smart investor needs to consider. Fidelity Bank has been taking very positive steps over the past few years, and this is reflected in its consistent historical performance.

The bank has very competent and experienced management led by Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe. Under her leadership, Fidelity has maintained high asset quality and a healthy balance sheet. Its regula- tory ratios are well above the minimum regulatory thresholds. For two consecu- tive years, the bank has emerged as the company with the highest earnings per share on the NGX, based on half-year financial figures. Fidelity has very strong corporate governance, with the roles of board chairman and CEO separated and clearly de- fined. With its expansion drive, investment in technology and human capital, strong market presence, a wide range of products and ser- vices, and aggressive cus- tomer drive, Fidelity will remain a strong banking player and an attractive choice for investors look- ing for diversification and growth opportunities. Its ability to attract SME clients is another plus for the bank that will see it grow its revenue even as it contributes to economic development.

Fidelity Bank is a financially strong bank with a healthy balance sheet size. The 2023 total assets of N6.23 trillion is about 56% growth over the N3.99 tril- lion in 2022. The bank has grown its earnings at an average of 15.30% per year over the past five years. It has also consistently paid dividends over the past 15 years, with dividends moving within the band of + or – 70.0% of 30 kobo per share. It is also one of the most active stocks on the Exchange. It is the fifth most traded stock on the NGX over the past three months (Dec 20, 2023 – Mar 20, 2024) and has traded a total volume of 1.57 bil- lion shares in 19,422 deals in that period.

Overall, the bank’s profitability and key ratios indicate a com- petently managed bank. First Bank In the last five years, First Bank has had its fair share of boardroom crises and acrimony, which ne- cessitated a total overhaul of the bank’s leadership and core banking struc- tures. Over the years, the bank has also invested heavily in technology to help it cope with the de- mands of 21st-century banking. The total over- haul of the bank’s opera- tions seems to be paying dividends. Its audited half-year result for 2023 showed some impressive numbers. Total assets grew to N13.6 trillion from N10.1 trillion in December 2022. Its gross earnings grew by almost 100% in that period to N607.7 billion compared to N333.2 billion in De- cember 2022. Profit before tax was N188.8 billion, up 214.6% against N60 billion in June 2022 and profit af- ter tax grew by 228.3% to N174.9 billion from N53.3 billion in June 2022.1

As part of its efforts to go digital, First Bank has launched fully automat- ed, self-service branch- es, the First Bank Digital Xperience Centre (DXC), to enable it to tap into the youth population. This re- sult, according to the bank, “reflects the continued pos- itive impact of our strategy and the tremendous prog- ress that we have made in growing and transforming the Group.” The bank’s market performance this year to Wednesday, 20 March, has been impressive, gaining 68.2% in market price to position it among the top 10 performers. Sterling Bank The one-customer bank has continued to recalibrate its operations to enable it to tap into emerging opportunities.

Last year, the bank completed its transforma- tion to a financial holding company, which enabled it to operate its key subsidiar- ies under a single umbrella. With the Holdco struc- ture, the bank’s non-inter- est banking unit has been upgraded to a full sub- sidiary as The Alternative Bank. Also last year, the bank witnessed a change at the board level when its chairman Asue Ighodalo resigned and was replaced by Olatunji Mayaki. Sterling’s business strategy is to focus major investments in the Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation sectors to take advantage of the opportunities in those sectors. For a tier-2 bank, Sterling has continued to show re- silience in the face of an economic downturn to produce solid results. In the half-year audited re- sult for 2023, it grew its bal- ance sheet size by 23.26% to N2.290 trillion and its net interest income stood at N23 billion, a 36.39% growth year-on-year over the comparable period of 2022. Sterling Bank is the ninth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Ex- change over the past three months (Dec 20, 2023 – Mar 20, 2024). The bank’s share price gained 20.3% year to Wednesday, 20 March 2024, to reflect investors’ interest in the stock.

Overall, experts agree that as long as the underly- ing economic factors, such as favourable government policies, fiscal discipline and transparency, condu- cive economic and business environment, subsist, investors who enrich their portfolios with Fidelity, FBN, and Sterling stocks will benefit immensely, short or long term. The banking industry will, no doubt, continue to be a key capital market driver. The new recapitalization proposal by the CBN, when it commences, is likely to witness renewed interest in the banking sector from discerning investors. Last year, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso, dropped the hint that the apex bank is finalising plans for a recapitalisation exercise for Nigerian banks. Since then, there have been feverish moves by banks to ensure they meet the new capital requirement when the exer- cise eventually commences.

The CBN governor had said the new exercise is necessary to strengthen banks’ capacity to support the country’s drive to become a $1 trillion economy by 2026. The current capital base of N25 billion for the tier-1 banks is low to support an economy of $1 trillion.

The economic downturn and especially the devaluation of the naira in recent times has hurt the valuation of Nigerian banks. Fidelity, for instance, seems to be ahead of the curve with its determination to expand its opera- tions beyond Nigeria to other African markets, to Europe and other viable markets which will help boost its revenue source as well as help it develop strategic partnerships and boost its capital importa- tion drive. By expanding its presence beyond national borders, Fidelity Bank is tapping into new growth opportunities, diversifying its revenue streams, and contributing to the de- velopment of the Nigerian economy.

The industry may also witness mergers and acqui- sitions, with forward-think- ing banks strategically posi- tioned to benefit from such development. The market has shown real value over the past years and investors have seen real value. For in- stance, in 2023, the Nigerian Stock Exchange performed better than most of its peers in Africa and globally. The index grew by almost 50% to close the year strong. And the banking sector was a key driver of this growth. And this year, the market has started strong, gaining over 33% in the first two months of Q1. As we approach Q2, smart investors who tap into the opportunities in the banking sector, and growth stocks like Fidelity Bank and other banking stocks are likely to see better re- turns on their investment.