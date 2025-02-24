Banking Stocks Plunge As Bearish Sentiment Roils Market

Share

Nigerian banking stocks faced a brutal sell-off this week, with heavy losses across the sector as bearish sentiment gripped the market.

Though the benchmark All-Share Index and Market Capitalization of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) appreciated by 0.41% and 0.29% to close the week at 108,497.40 and N67.614 trillion respectively, the NGX Banking Index declined sharply.

In fact, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX CG, NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value, NGX Oil and Gas, NGX Growth and NGX Commodity which depreciated by 2.09%, 1.15%, 3.22%, 1.22%, 3.25%, 1.79%, 2.39%, 2.78%, 2.87%, 0.25% and 0.50% respectively First Bank Nigeria Holdings led the banking sector’s losses, crashing 5.4% as it fell N1.75 to close at N30.70 per share week-on-week.

AccessCorp fared even worse, tumbling 5.9% weekon-week to N26.50, while Fidelity Bank posted the steepest drop, sliding 6.2% to N18.30.

FCMB took a significant hit, plunging 4.05% to N10.65, down from N11.10 while Zenith Bank saw a sharp 4.3% decline, dropping N2.20 to end at N49.40.

UBA tumbled 3.1%, losing N1.20 to settle at N37.50, Stanbic IBTC slipped 0.8%, shedding 50 kobo to close at N64.00, down from N64.50 just as GTCO eased 0.6%, shedding 40 kobo to N63.05.

Sterling Financial Holdings edged down 1.5%, closing at N5.05, while Wema Bank was the lone gainer, rising 0.8% to N12.10. Ecobank Transnational (ETI) remained unchanged at N34.70.

With sentiment firmly in bear territory, banking stocks struggled to find support, raising concerns over further downside in the coming weeks.

The Banking Index which mirrors performance of the stocks in the sector has been under persistent pressure in the past three weeks after new year bullish run lost steam.

The sector performance indicator declined sharply by -3.2% to close at 1,202.73 points, -40.02 points lower than the opening level of 1,242.75 as at February 14,2025.

At this level, the sector month-to-date performance has moderated to 1.04%, down from 4.40% monthto-date returns as at February 14.

The Banking sector performance indicator had also depreciated in the prior week by -3.02 points or -0.24% to close at 1,242.75 points at the close of trading on Friday, 14, 2025 down from that week’s opening level at 1,245.77 points, mirroring sell pressure on the overbought and sold equities.

