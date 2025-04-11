Banking Stocks Lead Rebound As Investors Pocket N381.9bn

Share

A resurgence of interest in heavy – weight banking equities fueled a robust rebound in the Nigerian equities market on Thursday, as bullish sentiment lifted the All-Share Index (ASI) by 0.6 per cent to close at 104,788.25 points, up from the previous day’s 104,187.00 points.

Investor appetite, most pronounced in Fidelity Bank (+8.94%), Zenith Bank (+4.02%), UBA (+3.52%), GTCO (+2.62%), and First Bank Holding Company (+1.83%), underpinned the rally, reversing earlier sluggishness and pushing the year-to-date return to +1.8 per cent.

The month-to-date return, however, remains slightly in the red at -0.8 per cent. Market capitalisation surged in tandem, adding a substantial N381.90 billion to settle at N65.85 trillion.

The uptick was broad-based, with 44 gainers eclipsing 10 losers—underscoring a market breadth of 4.4x that signaled strong underlying momentum.

O t h e r p ro m i n e n t gainers included VFD Group (+9.92%), NAHCO (+4.05%), Transcorp (+1.26%), Dangote Sugar (+3.37%), and Oando (+1.98%), among 34 others, all contributing to the upward trajectory.

Trading activity was buoyant, with volume climbing 14.6 per cent to 432.56 million units, ex – changed in 12,027 deals and valued at N9.72 billion. ACCESSCORP maintained dominance on both fronts, leading in volume (77.86 million units) and value (N1.62 billion).

It commanded 20.07 per cent and 21.28 per cent of total market volume and value, respectively, trailed by Ellah Lakes (11.40%) and Fidelity Bank (8.37%) in volume.

