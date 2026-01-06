Banking Stocks Lead Analysts’ Investment Picks For 2026

As investors gear up for a new year of opportunities, financial analysts at AssessWorth have released a curated “Watchlist 2026” featuring 12 Nigerian companies poised for potential growth.

The list spans multiple sectors from banking and agriculture to utilities and telecoms highlighting firms with strong fundamentals, strategic expansions, and consistent dividend histories.

Within the sector, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc continues to rank among the most efficient lenders in the market, supported by strong profit margins and a long-standing dividend track record.

Analysts view the group’s recent listing on the London Stock Exchange as a signal of governance strength and global investor appeal, although exposure to foreign exchange movements could result in one-off earnings volatility.

Tier-1 lender Zenith Bank Plc remains a core holding for many Nigerian Exchange investors, underpinned by its robust capital position, disciplined risk management and role in financing major corporate and infrastructure projects.

Market watchers expect Zenith to sustain earnings strength in 2026, with currency exposure identified as a sectorwide risk rather than a companyspecific weakness. Access Holdings Plc is also firmly on analysts’ 2026 watchlist, despite closing 2025 in negative territory.

Analysts point to the group’s industry-leading deposit base, growing pan-African footprint and relatively low valuation metrics as factors that could support a medium-term earnings rebound, even as foreign exchange risks persist. Diversified financial services provider Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc is viewed positively on the back of its multiple income streams spanning banking, asset management, pensions and stockbroking.

Analysts say this diversification provides earnings stability and positions the group for steady growth in 2026, although FX-related pressures remain a common theme across the sector.

According to market analysts, the outlook for banking stocks in 2026 will be shaped by macroeconomic stability, interest rate dynamics, foreign exchange management and regulatory clarity.

While currency volatility remains a key risk, analysts believe banks with strong capital buffers, diversified earnings and consistent dividend policies are best positioned to deliver value to shareholders in the year ahead.

The consensus view is that Nigerian banks will continue to serve as defensive dividend plays while offering selective growth opportunities, reinforcing their status as the backbone of the equity market in 2026.