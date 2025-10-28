Banking Stocks Drag Nigerian Equities Market Lower By N95bn

The Nigerian equities market opened the new trading week on a negative note yesterday, as losses in major banking stocks weighed on overall market performance, leading to a decline of N95 billion in market capitalization.

At the close of trading, the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 148.90 points, representing a 0.10 per cent decline to settle at 155,496.15 points.

Similarly, market capitalization dropped by N95 billion, closing at N98.698 trillion. The downturn was driven by losses in medium and large capitalized stocks, including Nigerian Breweries, Cadbury Nigeria, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Market analysts at Afrinvest Limited noted that despite the bearish start, a rebound could be expected, saying, “we expect the market to reverse today’s losses and trade in positive territory barring any negative triggers.”

Market sentiment remained weak as 25 stocks gained while 33 declined. Leading the gainers’ chart, Aradel Holdings rose by 10 per cent to close at N869.00 per share. NEM Insurance followed with an increase of 9.67 per cent to close at N32.90, while ASO Savings & Loans appreciated by 9.09 per cent to close at 72 kobo per share.

Eterna advanced by 8.75 per cent to close at N43.50, and Chams Holding Company gained 7.59 per cent to close at N4.25 per share. On the flip side, Deap Capital Management & Trust led the losers’ chart, shedding 9.71 per cent to close at N1.58 per share.

Champion Breweries lost 9.64 per cent to close at N15.00, while Red Star Express declined by 8.64 per cent to close at N10.05 per share. Wapic Insurance fell by 6.45 per cent to close at N2.90, and Universal Insurance dropped 5.98 per cent to close at N1.10 per share.

Market activity weakened as total trading volume declined by 58.49 per cent to 503.003 million units, valued at N24.943 billion, exchanged in 39,972 deals.

Access Holdings led the activity chart with 68.919 million shares worth N1.621 billion, followed by FBN Holdings (First Holdco), which traded 66.572 million shares valued at N2.089 billion.

Universal Insurance exchanged 19.161 million shares worth N21.233 million, while Sovereign Trust Insurance recorded 19.089 million shares valued at N73.973 million. Zenith Bank rounded off the top five activity list with 18.177 million shares valued at N1.201 billion.