Banking Security: Fintech Group Backs CBN Reforms

The FinTech Association of Nigeria says recent regulatory measures by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will strengthen banking security, curb fraud and boost trust. Mr Oluwaseun Adesanya, National Treasurer of the association, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Adesanya spoke on the sidelines of an induction and award ceremony organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) while reacting to recent policies by the apex bank.

Adesanya, a senior member of CIBN, said the policies, including restricting banking applications to a single device, were designed to safeguard the financial ecosystem. He said the regulator introduced the measures to improve security, protect customers and strengthen confidence in digital banking platforms.

According to him, improved security will enhance convenience for customers and reinforce trust in financial institutions. Adesanya added the reforms would also help banks reduce losses from non-performing loans by strengthening credit facility frameworks.

“This will bring more sanity into the financial system and help banks avoid making provisions for loans that are no longer performing,” he said. He noted that the regulatory initiatives were aimed at creating a safer environment for stakeholders across the financial services industry.