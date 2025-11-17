Banking Reforms: FCMB Proposes N30.2bn Issued Capital Ahead CBN’s Deadline

FCMB Group Plc has called an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek shareholders’ approval to increase its issued share capital from N20 billion to N30.2 billion as part of a broader recapitalization plan aligned with new regulatory requirements for banks.

According to the notice of meeting sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday, the Group plans to raise its issued capital to N30,002,769,852 through the issuance of 10,002,739,530 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, following the completion of its ongoing capital-raising exercise.

The new shares will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares of the company. The capital raise forms part of FCMB’s strategy to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalization directive, which requires banks to shore up their minimum capital within 24 months.

In March 2024, the CBN announced sweeping reforms mandating higher capital thresholds for commercial and international banks. FCMB Group had earlier obtained shareholders’ approval in May 2024 to raise up to N150 billion in fresh capital.

However, oversubscription of the Group’s 2024 Public Offer bringing in N41.56 billion accelerated the need for an extraordinary meeting to authorize an even larger capital base.

The company disclosed that It successfully raised N13.876 billion from the conversion of a loan to equity by identified investors and an additional N17.673 billion from the public offer subscription, demonstrating strong investor confidence.

At the upcoming EGM scheduled for December 9, 2025, shareholders will vote on resolutions empowering the Board to issue new ordinary shares, amend the Memorandum of Association to reflect the increased share capital, and complete all regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and NGX.