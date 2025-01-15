Banking, Oil & Gas Stocks Dominate 2024 With Remarkable Returns

Share

The Nigerian stock market capped 2024 with an extraordinary performance, as the All-Share Index soared by 37.65 per cent while the market capitalisation rose by over 51 per cent, driven by robust growth in mid and large-cap stocks as well as new listings on the the NGX.

In 2024, the banking sector emerged as a formidable force driving Nigeria’s equity market, bolstered by tightened monetary policies and impressive earnings results. Within the Banking sector, Tier 1 banks led the charge, benefitting from high liquidity and investor confidence, with notable gains in share prices that outperformed the broader market.

Tier 1 Banks

Among the Tier 1 lenders, GTCO distinguished itself with a remarkable 46.88 per cent year-to-date increase in share price, reaching N58.75 per share as of December 23.

The bank’s capitalization stood at N1.68 trillion, and its price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 signals it remains an attractive investment opportunity, particularly given its consistent dividend payouts.

Trailing GTCO was United Bank for Africa (UBA), which saw a robust 34.39 per cent increase in share price, closing at N35.00 per share. With a market capitalization of N1.15 trillion, analysts predict that UBA’s stock will continue to surge, with projections placing its share price at N42.00 by 2025.

Zenith Bank followed as the third-best performing Tier 1 lender, with a solid 19.43 per cent increase in its share price, closing at N46.00 per unit. Matching GTCO’s market capitalisation at N1.68 trillion, the bank’s strong performance solidifies its position as a key player in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Access Corporation, with a more modest 4.69 per cent increase in share price, rounded out the Tier 1 banks. Despite this, the bank boasts the lowest price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06, signaling significant growth potential, particularly as its earnings per share (EPS) surged by 190.35 per cent.

Noteworthy performance

The stellar performance of Tier 1 banks was complemented by impressive gains from select Tier 2 banks. Jaiz Bank Plc, operating under Islamic banking principles, outperformed all other lenders with a striking 95.36 per cent increase in share price, closing at N2.95 per share.

Despite a modest market capitalization of N131.77 billion, Jaiz Bank has demonstrated exceptional growth, with its EPS growth of 207.72%, fueled by a successful capital raise to meet new regulatory requirements.

Fidelity Bank Plc emerged as the top performer among Tier 2 banks, posting a 73.66 per cent increase in its share price, closing at N16.65. With a market capitalization of N563.41 billion, the bank also reported an impressive EPS growth of 203.27 per cent, making it a strong contender for further gains in the coming year.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) also made a significant mark, with a 33.97 per cent increase in its share price, closing at N28.00 per unit as of December 23.

With a market capitalisation of N509.93 billion, ETI’s solid performance and low EPS of 1.80 make it an attractive investment for 2025.

The banking sector in 2024 demonstrated resilience and growth, with both Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks achieving impressive returns. As investors look ahead to 2025, these stocks remain prime candidates for further investment, driven by strong earnings, strategic capital raises, and favorable market conditions.

Beside Banking sector, the Oil and Gas sector, posted a record-breaking 160% yearto-date increase, eclipsing all other sectors. The Insurance sector followed with an impressive 123.15 per cent gain.

The NSE Oil and Gas Index, which started the year at 1,043.60 points, showed resilience despite a brief dip in March and April, closing ten of the twelve months in positive territory.

Market sentiment, bolstered by strong earnings and strategic moves, propelled key players to extraordinary gains.

Among the top five oil and gas performers that defined the sector’s sterling returns on investment wereOando, Conoil, Seplat Energy, MRS. Oil and Total Energies. Dominating the sector, Oando posted a staggering 528.57 per cent gain. Starting

at N10.50, its transformative $783 million acquisition of Nigeria Agip Oil Company boosted its market capitalisation to N1 trillion, cementing its position as the year’s top stock.

Conoil’s shares skyrocketed 361.50 per cent, starting at N83.90 and closing at N387.20. Investor confidence was bolstered by a 99 per cent profit after-tax growth in FY 2023, making it one of the year’s standout performers.

Seplat Energy recorded a 146.75 per cent gain, climbing from N2,310 to N5,700. Notable insider activity, including a September acquisition of 22,571 shares by Chairman Udo Udoma, and a 39 per cent October surge, solidified its position as a market leader.

MRS Oil delivered a 107.43 per cent gain, starting at N105 and overcoming a prolonged stagnation. A turning point came in October with a 108.9 per cent rise in pre-tax profits, driven by a 141.90 per cent revenue increase.

A December rally propelled the stock to N217.80. Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc closed the year with a stellar 81.30 per cent increase. Starting at N385 per share, the stock faced early headwinds, dropping to N321.50 in April.

However, a mid-year recovery, fueled by a robust Q2 earnings report revealing a 95 per cenr year-overyear profit surge, pushed the stock to N698 by December.

Besides Banking, Oil & Gas sectors, Insurance stocks were some of the best performing in 2024, as tracked by the NGX Insurance Index. In 2024, the index returned 123 percent, as it moved from 321.66 to 718 during the year.

Notable performers during the year included Sunu Assurances, which recorded a 877 per cent gain, Veritas Kapital Assurance with a 268 per cent increase, and Coronation Insurance, which returned 231 per cent.

AIICO Insurance posted a 79 percent gain, while Cornerstone Insurance achieved a solid 125 per cent growth, reflecting the momentum in the insurance sector in 2024.

Commenting on the sector’s bullish outlook, Mr. David Adonri, the Managing Director of High ap Securities Ltd, attributed it to reforms going on in the insurance sector, and predicted a more robust returns by the sectoral index by end of this year.

However, he is of the view that underwriting firms with credible records are going to outperform their peers in the current year going forward, insisting that fundamentals are going to drive the market.

Conclusion

The oil and gas sector’s historic performance not only reflects investor confidence but underscores Nigeria’s potential as a hub for transformative energy investments.

The banking sector was defined by resilience and growth, with both Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks achieving not only impressive returns but also very high liquidity.

The sector was remarkable for daily high liquidity turnover and transactions turnover volume. As investors look ahead to 2025, these banking as well as oil & gas stocks remain prime equities for further investment, driven by strong earnings, strategic capital raises, and favorable market conditions.

