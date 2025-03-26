Banking, Insurance Stocks Propel Market To N26.27bn Gain

Share

The Nigerian stock market registered a modest yet significant gain of N26.27 billion on Tuesday, buoyed by heightened investor interest in banking and insurance stocks ahead of 2024 financial results.

The benchmark AllShare Index (ASI) inched up by 0.04 per cent, settling at 105,593.28 points, while total market capitalization mirrored this uptick, rising to N66.21 trillion.

This translated to a slight improvement in the market’s yearto-date return, which climbed to 2.59 per cent, up from 2.55 per cent in the previous session. Banking stocks were at the forefront of the rally, driven by investors strategically positioning for expected dividend payouts.

STERLINGNG led the charge, surging 4.90 per cent to N5.35, followed by FCMB, which appreciated 4.74 per cent to N9.95. Other key gainers included FIDELITYBK (+4.38%), Zenith Bank (+3.24%), Wema Bank (+3.23%), GTCO (+1.37%), and First Bank Holding (+1.23%).

Reflecting this bullish sentiment, the Banking Index recorded the most substantial increase, advancing 1.33 per cent to 1,155.05 points.

The insurance sector also posted impressive gains, with the Insurance Index climbing 1.99 per cent to 688.78 points. The rally was fueled by strong performances.

