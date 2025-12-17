Banking Heavyweights’ Decline Weigh On Market Sentiment

Losses in major banking stocks weighed on market sentiment yesterday even as the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed marginally higher for the fourth consecutive session.

GTCO fell by 2.11 per cent to close at N88.00, Zenith Bank declined by 0.86 per cent to N63.50, while UBA shed 0.75 per cent to settle at N39.70.

The sell-off in these heavily capitalised counters dragged the NGX Banking Index down by 0.29 per cent to 1,432.88 points, reflecting continued profit-taking in the sector. Despite the pressure from banking stocks, overall market performance remained positive.

Data from the NGX Daily Official List show that total market capitalization edged up from N95.267 trillion on Monday to N95.281 trillion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 11.45 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 149,459.11 points, compared with 149,437.88 points in the previous session.

Trading during the session was largely range-bound, underscoring cautious investor sentiment. The benchmark index touched an intraday high of 149,459.11 points and a low of 148,862.01 points, with the average index level for the period at 148,628.57 points.

Sectoral indices closed mixed, highlighting selective positioning across the market. In addition to losses in the banking space, the NGX Insurance Index fell by 0.80 per cent to 1,149.98 points, while the NGX Industrial Index slipped marginally to 5,519.86 points. Gains in consumer and growth stocks helped cushion the broader market.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index advanced to 3,545.37 points, while the NGX Growth Index rose to 20,594.47 points. The NGX Oil and Gas Index closed slightly lower at 2,676.96 points.

Market breadth remained positive, with 31 gainers against 26 losers. ALEX Plc led the gainers’ table with a 10.00 per cent jump to N9.35.

Guinness Nigeria Plc followed closely, rising by 9.98 per cent to N263.40, while Multiverse Mining appreciated by 9.95 per cent to N12.15. Mecure Industries also gained 9.95 per cent to close at N45.85, and Sovereign Trust Insurance advanced by 9.89 per cent to N4.11.