Banking, Energy Stocks Lead NGX’s N203.5bn Gain

The Nigerian equities market sustained its upward momentum yesterday, with the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advancing by 0.23 percent to close at 141,761.36 points. The performance lifted the year-to-date return to 37.73 per cent, while total market capitalisation climbed by N203.48 billion to settle at N89.70 trillion.

Despite the positive close, market sentiment remained cautious, as indicated by a negative market breadth. Out of 59 actively traded stocks, 27 recorded gains while 32 declined. NCR, SFS Real Estate Investment Trust (SFSREIT), Berger Paints, Beta Glass, and Cadbury Nigeria emerged as top gainers, while LASACO, MSL Tech, Cutix, UACN, and Deap Capital closed among the day’s biggest laggards.

The uptick in the overall index was largely supported by sustained demand in bellwether stocks, particularly Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), which gained 2.03 percent; Oando Plc, which appreciated by 4.95 percent; and Zenith Bank, which added 0.86 percent.

Their combined advances helped offset profittaking in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (-6.89%), UACN (-8.69%), and Honeywell Flour Mills (-6.09%), which weighed on the consumer goods and financial subsectors. Sectoral performance was broadly positive, with four of six major indices posting gains.

The Banking Index rose 0.73 per cent, buoyed by strong buying interest in tier-one lenders, followed by the Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas indices, each advancing 0.48 per cent. The Industrial Goods index closed slightly higher at 0.09 per cent.

By contrast, the Insurance Index shed 0.18 percent due to mild sell pressure in AIICO (-0.89%) and NEM Insurance (-0.17%), while the Commodity Index finished flat. Trading activity presented a mixed picture. Although the number of deals fell by 13.49 per cent to 28,845, both volume and value of transactions improved.

Investors exchanged 605.70 million units of shares, up 2.33 per cent from the previous session, with the total value of trades climbing 10.61 percent to N12.90 billion. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) was the most traded stock by volume, recording 89.30 million units, while Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) topped the value chart with trades worth ₦1.63 billion.

The market’s breadth, a key measure of investor sentiment, closed negative at 0.84x, underscoring the dominance of decliners over advancers. NCR led the 26 gainers with a maximum 10 per cent increase, while Berger Paints followed with a 9.1 per cent rise. On the flip side, Legend Insurance (-10.0%) and MSL Tech (-9.3%) topped the losers’ chart.

Analysts noted that the bullish performance reflects resilient investor appetite for fundamentally strong stocks, particularly in banking and energy counters, amid expectations of improved half-year corporate earnings. The modest rebound in trading value also suggests that institutional players are rebalancing portfolios ahead of September’s policy and monetary updates.