Bankers Walk To Promote Health, Service

Some bankers in Lagos on Saturday took to the streets for a wellness walk, promoting fitness for sharper minds and better customer service delivery.

The walk, with the theme: ‘Building Healthier Professionals,’ was organised by the Lagos Branch of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Participants gathered at UBA House, Marina, Lagos, trekking five kilometres through Apongbon, Eko Bridge, and Costain, ending at the National Stadium, Surulere.

The crowd erupted in celebration at the finish line, dancing joyfully before joining an energising aerobics session led by a fitness coach.

CIBN President, Prof. Pius Olarenwaju, said regular exercise boosts heart health, cognitive function, and productivity across the banking profession.

He praised the Lagos branch for leading the initiative and called for its continuity beyond an annual event.

He applauded members, past managing directors, and industry leaders for attending, noting the strong support for wellness in the profession.

Olarenwaju highlighted how music and exercise uplift mental health, recalling a participant with mental struggles who engaged joyfully with the rhythm.

“This walk reminds us to care for each other’s health. It reconnects old colleagues and strengthens community bonds,” he added.

Lagos Branch Chairman of CIBN, Mr Adeyemo Adeoye, said that the event fostered awareness, networking, and synergy across the banking and finance industry.

“We need mental, physical, and emotional energy to serve customers efficiently. Wellness helps us stay sharp and productive,” Adeoye said.

He added that the walk builds camaraderie and public awareness of banking professionals’ contributions to society.

Bankers were joined by support organisations, traffic agencies, and police officers in custom jerseys, showcasing unity across sectors.

