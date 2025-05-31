Bankers Walk To Promote Health, Better Service Delivery

Share

Some Lagos-based bankers took to the streets on Saturday in a wellness walk aimed at promoting fitness, mental clarity, and enhanced customer service across the banking industry.

Themed “Building Healthier Professionals,” the five-kilometre walk was organised by the Lagos Branch of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Participants gathered at UBA House, Marina, and trekked through Apongbon, Eko Bridge, and Costain, before concluding the walk at the National Stadium in Surulere. The event climaxed with jubilant dancing and a high-energy aerobics session led by a fitness coach.

President of CIBN, Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, praised the initiative, highlighting the importance of regular physical activity for cardiovascular health, improved cognitive function, and productivity within the banking profession.

“This walk reminds us to care for one another’s health. It reconnected old colleagues and strengthened community bonds,” he said, noting how even participants experiencing mental stress found joy through the music and rhythm of the event.

He commended the Lagos Branch for spearheading the programme and encouraged its continuity beyond an annual event, emphasizing the positive impact on industry wellness and camaraderie.

Lagos Branch Chairman of CIBN, Mr. Adeyemo Adeoye, also lauded the turnout and enthusiasm, stating that the walk fostered networking, awareness, and synergy among professionals in the financial services sector.

“We need mental, physical, and emotional energy to serve customers efficiently. Wellness helps us stay sharp and productive,” Adeoye said, adding that the event showcased the profession’s commitment to societal well-being.

Support organisations, traffic agencies, and police officers also participated, wearing branded jerseys that symbolised cross-sector unity.

A traffic official confirmed the route covered approximately five kilometres — a detail met with cheers from tired but satisfied participants.

Share