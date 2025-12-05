Bankers Games: UBA, FCMB Through To Football Final

FCMB and UBA have booked their places in the final of the 2025 Nigeria Bankers Games after hard-fought victories in their respective semifinal matches played at the UNILAG Sports Complex.

UBA were first to secure their ticket with a 1–0 win over Wema Bank. The match was settled early after Alabi Allwell picked out Amad Umar, who buried the ball calmly to put UBA ahead.

Wema Bank piled pressure in both halves but could not find a breakthrough, with Umar later named MVP of the match.

The second semi-final produced the biggest drama of the day as FCMB defeated defending champions Sterling Bank 2–1, avenging last year’s final loss. Sterling looked set to repeat their 2024 triumph when Eze Philemon scored in the 21st minute, but FCMB hit back quickly as Abubakar Shafi equalised from the penalty spot.

Shafi completed his brace in the 60th minute, turning the game on its head. Sterling Bank’s hopes of getting back into the game all but collapsed when Rotimi Akinola was sent off for dissent after receiving a second yellow card, leaving the champions with too much to do in the closing stages. FCMB will now face UBA in what promises to be a thrilling 2025 NBG final.