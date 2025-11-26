Bankers Games 2025: Sterling, FCMB, UBA, Wema Reach Semis As Competition Heats Up

The race for honours at the 2025 Nigeria Bankers Games is entering its decisive stage, with defending champions Sterling Bank, FCMB, UBA and Wema Bank securing their places in the men’s football semifinals after an intense round of group and knockout matches.

This year’s edition has been marked by strong rivalries, tight scorelines and impressive fan turnout, as the traditional giants maintained their dominance.

Wema Bank booked their last-four ticket by finishing top of their group, while Sterling Bank, UBA and last year’s finalists FCMB progressed through the quarterfinals. The semifinals will see Wema Bank face UBA, while Sterling Bank renew hostilities with FCMB in a repeat of the 2024 final.

In the women’s football category, Sterling Bank and Access Bank will battle for the gold medal, with First Bank and FCMB meeting in the third-place match. The men’s semifinals and women’s final are scheduled for November 30 at the UNILAG Sports Centre.

Meanwhile, the debut of men’s volleyball at the 2025 Games delivered high-intensity action, with all six participating teams, Sterling Bank, Access Bank, FCMB, First Bank, UBA and Wema Bank, showing strong competitive spirit over three weeks of matches.

Sterling Bank emerged as the champions of the maiden event after defeating Access Bank in two straight sets in the final.

In the women’s event, Wema Bank successfully defended its title, beating FCMB in two sets to win the gold for the third consecutive year.

Similarly, Scrabble took centre stage as participants filed in early for a gripping contest in both the men’s and women’s categories.

In the men’s competition, UBA dominated the podium, with Adegboyega Oduwole finishing with a perfect score to win gold, while teammate Samuel Onifade claimed silver. Sterling Bank’s Bright Uzu secured the bronze medal.

The women’s event produced equally tight battles. Funmilola Okusanya of Wema Bank clinched gold, while Access Bank representatives Eminence Lucky and Ameedah Raji settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

The 2025 Nigeria Bankers Games continues on November 29 and 30, with the athletics finals held at the Yabatech Sports Complex, while the women’s football final and men’s football semifinals take place at the UNILAG Sports Complex.