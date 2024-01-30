Banker Stages Own Kidnap Over N1.7m Debt

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested a staff of a Microfinance bank in Abeokuta, Olumide Openaike for allegedly staging his own kidnap over N1.7 million debt.

Openaike was reported missing but was later found in Mokwa, Niger State last week.

The wife of the banker, Temitope had told journalists how his husband, Olumide went missing on January 17 on his way to work.

However, Mrs Openaike last Thursday told our correspondent that “I am happy to tell you that my husband has been found in a place called Mokwa in Niger State. He called me on Tuesday afternoon.

“He got the phone from one of the residents there because he said those who abducted him collected his phone. We then told him to make a report at the police station there, the police officer on duty who spoke to us said he was in Mokwa.

“Transportation money was then arranged and sent to him, he got to Ibadan yesterday, Wednesday where he slept, and his family members are at Ibadan. He will be back to Abeokuta today”.

But, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said the banker had orchestrated his own kidnap in his attempt to escape from refunding one of the bank’s customers.

Odutola said “Yes, the police have found out that the banker, Olumide Openaike faked his abduction over N1.7m debt. The money actually belongs to the bank where he works.

“What happened was that a customer was remitting the money to the bank, but Openaike was diverting it into personal use.

He (Openaike) said he then got depressed and decided to fake his abduction. He is already detained by the police”.