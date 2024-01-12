Banker Commits Suicide in Staff Toilet, Leaves Diary for Parents, Siblings

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into the case of a 32-year- old bank worker, Amarachi Ugochukwu, who allegedly killed herself by suicide and left stirring messages for her parents and siblings. According to reports, the matter was reported to the Police by the branch manager of Globus Bank, Ikorodu, Mr Robert Hosharma.

The incident, it was learnt occurred on the 8th of January, 2024 and was reported at about 4:pm on the same day. The bank manager, however, explained that the death of the lady was discovered at about 1:pm. A Police Situation Report states: “The manager of Glo- bus Bank, Ikorodu reported that at about 1:pm on 8th of January, 2024, one Amarachi Ugochukwu, 32, a marketing staff of the bank was found dead inside the staff toilet.

“The complainant stated further that the late Amara- chi Ugochukwu had left her phone on her table and the phone kept ringing without answer. “As a result, her colleagues started looking for her. In the course of searching for her, one of the office toilet doors was noticed to have been locked behind and was forcefully opened, behold it was her motionless body with an empty medium-sized bottle suspected to have been taken by her and a diary.

“The complainant also said that a medical doctor was immediately called upon, but she was confirmed dead, hence the report. Action and investigation activated. Detectives visited the scene and photographs were taken. “The corpse was removed and deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital for autopsy and preservation with the support of her family.”

Part of the note she left reads “My decisions are wrong. My mind is messed up. The future doesn’t seem right at all; I see extreme hardship. I can’t bear the pain anymore. “I’m sorry, mom; I am sor- ry dad. I’m sorry Meme, Okwe, Toto Nazor, Chuchu, and Ifunanya. Lord, have mercy on me!”