Bank Wins Award For West Africa’s ‘Best Trade Finance Bank’

Stanbic IBTC Bank was recently honoured with the Best Trade Finance Bank in West Africa award at the Global Trade Review (GTR) Awards in London.

According to a press release, “the GTR (Global Trade Review) Leaders in Trade Awards recognise excellence in global trade, commodity, supply chain, export finance, and fintech sectors.

The GTR hosts these annual awards to honour institutions that have demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in their respective fields.

Securing the Best Trade Finance Bank award highlights Stanbic IBTC Bank’s strong market position and reinforces the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional services.”

Commenting on the award, Eric Fajemisin, Ex-ecutive Director of Corporate and Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the importance of trade finance in fostering economic development.

He said: “Trade finance is vital for the growth and sustainability of businesses, especially in emerging markets. This award is a recognition of our efforts to empower businesses and contribute to the overall economic progress of West Africa.

We remain focused on enhancing our service offerings and supporting our clients in achieving their trade objectives and beyond”.

Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head, Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, shared insights on the significance of the recognition. “This Award of Best Trade Finance Bank in West Africa is not only an honour but a responsibility.

It reinforces our role as a leader in the market, committed to enhancing trade capabilities for businesses in the region.

We understand the challenges that our clients face in navigating global trade, and we will continue to innovate and provide the partnership they need to succeed.

This recognition inspires us to stay at the top and maintain our commitment to excellence,” Fatoyinbo said. Ryan Stokes, Head, Transaction Banking, International, Standard Bank Group, received the award on behalf of the Bank.