Bank Unveils Enhanced Mobile App ‘APPbility

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has announced that it is set to transform the digital financial landscape across Nigeria through the launch of its enhanced mobile app 3.0 tagged, “APPbility”.

According to a press release: “APPbility builds upon the foundation set by the previously acclaimed Stanbic IBTC Super App, confirming the organisation’s commitment to providing leading digital financial solutions. This launch is not merely an update, but a comprehensive upgrade designed to meet users’ intricate financial service needs.

APPbility will offer various financial services, from everyday banking transactions to complex financial dealings, all within an easy-tonavigate interface.” Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed excitement and pride when speaking of the revamped mobile app.

He said: “This is not just another launch; it is a monumental stride in our journey towards leading the charge in financial innovation. With APPbility, we are offering our clients an enhanced digital banking experience and redefining the essence of digital financial transactions in Nigeria.