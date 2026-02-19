Bank Strengthens Industry Collaboration At Wemabod Real Estate Summit

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has concluded its strategic participation at the 2026 Wemabod Real Estate Outlook Conference, according to a press release.

The statement said that the conference. which attracted over 1,800 participants to explore the theme “Unlocking land and infrastructure for inclusive housing,” served as a vital platform for policy dialogue, partnership development and generation of actionable insights aimed at reshaping Nigeria’s real estate landscape.

“Industry leaders and key stakeholders engaged in robust discussions pertaining to innovative strategies for affordable housing delivery; advancing infrastructure development; and promotion of sustainable economic growth.

Noteworthy sessions included in-depth discussions on land acquisition processes, regulatory challenges, and financing frameworks essential to housing initiatives,” the statement added.

Speaking during a fireside chat, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to advancing inclusive housing solutions.

He stated: “Sustainable growth is impossible without inclusive assets, and inclusive housing cannot be achieved without purposefully unlocking land and aligning infrastructure from the outset.

At Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to supporting frameworks that bring policy, capital, and execution together to deliver housing solutions that create dignity, opportunity, and long-term value for Nigerians.” Tola Akinhanmi, Head of Real Estate Finance, Stanbic IBTC Capital, emphasised the importance of collaboration among institutions to deliver scalable housing solutions.