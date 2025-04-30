Bank Showcases Trade Finance Solutions At GTR Conference

Share

Stanbic IBTC Bank has concluded its participation at GTR West Africa 2025, reinforcing its commitment to advancing trade finance solutions and digital innovation across the region, according to a press release.

The statement said that the two-day conference, held in Lagos recently brought together over 400 delegates from more than 200 companies to address critical challenges and opportunities in Nigeria and beyond.

“As a key event sponsor, Stanbic IBTC Bank showcased its comprehensive suite of trade finance solutions to help businesses navigate global trade realignments while capitalising on emerging opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” the statement said.

Speaking on the event, Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head, Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised that the GTR West Africa 2025 indicates that digital transformation is now essential for maintaining market access and staying competitive.

“We are committed to bridging the digital divide through our advanced trade platforms that eliminate friction points and enable businesses of all sizes to participate effectively in global and regional trade,” Fatoyinbo said.

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s delegation also made significant contributions to the conference agenda, with senior executives participating in high-profile panel discussions.

Specifically, Ojinika Shote, Head, Sales, Transaction Banking, shared valuable insights on operational efficiency during the “Stripping out cost” panel, highlighting innovative approaches to reducing trade finance expenses.

Also, Adewale Adekoya, Manager, Trade Products, Transaction Banking, lent his expertise to the “$1 trillion food economy” discussion, addressing the region’s financial solutions for agricultural trade and food security challenges.

Commenting on the event, Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the bank’s strategic vision: “Despite global uncertainties, West Africa holds enormous potential as the continent’s trade epicentre.

We focus on developing tailored financial solutions that help businesses transform challenges into opportunities while promoting sustainable economic growth across the region.”

The conference underscored several priorities that align with Stanbic IBTC Bank’s strategic direction, including accelerating digital adoption across trade ecosystems, expanding access to trade finance for SMEs, developing innovative solutions for intraAfrican trade, and embedding sustainability principles in trade finance products.

Share