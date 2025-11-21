Bank Shines At FMDQ Gold Awards

Stanbic IBTC Holdings’ subsidiaries have been honoured for their outstanding performance in the Nigerian financial markets, receiving seven prestigious awards at the FMDQ Gold Awards.

According to a press release, “these accolades recognise the resilience and adaptability of participants in Nigeria’s financial sector and were presented to Stanbic IBTC Capital, Stanbic IBTC Bank, and Stanbic IBTC Asset Management across various categories.”

The statement said: Stanbic IBTC Capital received awards for Bond Listings, CP Quotations, and the Capital Markets Securities Origination – Primary Market Champion Award.

Stanbic IBTC Bank was acknowledged as the Fixed Income Market Liquidity Provider, FX Market Liquidity Provider, and Dealing Member of the Year. Stanbic IBTC Asset Management was honoured as the Most Active Buy Side Participant in the Fixed Income Market.

“These distinctions highlight Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to leadership and innovation in the financial sector. Each award demonstrates the team’s dedication and expertise, reinforcing its role as a facilitator of capital access for clients.”

Commenting on the awards, Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, said: “At Stanbic IBTC, we are immensely proud to receive these prestigious accolades at the FMDQ Gold Awards. This recognition underscores our steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation in Nigeria’s financial markets.

Our team’s dedication and resilience have played a vital role in achieving these milestones, and we remain focused on providing our clients with exceptional access to capital. Together, we will continue to lead and adapt in an ever-evolving financial landscape.”