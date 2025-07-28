Bank Shines At Euromoney Awards 2025

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, was named Nigeria’s Best Bank for Securities Services and Nigeria’s Best Bank for SMEs at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, according to a press release.

The statement said: “These accolades spotlight Stanbic IBTC’s focus on operational excellence, innovation, and tailored service delivery.

The Securities Services award acknowledges the Bank’s outstanding performance in safekeeping, settlement, and administration of financial assets for institutional clients.

Similarly, the SME recognition underscores Stanbic IBTC’s support for small and medium-sized enterprises, a segment critical to Nigeria’s economic development.”

Commenting on the recognition, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated: “We are truly honoured to receive these awards from Euromoney.

The Best Bank for SMEs award is significant because it reflects our commitment to supporting the growth and resilience of Nigerian entrepreneurs, and we remain dedicated to developing both financial and nonfinancial solutions tailored specifically to their needs.”

He further said: “Our win as Best Bank for Securities Services also highlights the confidence institutional clients have in our custodial expertise, infrastructure, and technology.

We remain focused on excellence, transparency, and reliability in all aspects of our service. These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our people, and we are grateful to our clients for trusting us with their personal and business growth.”

Standard Bank Group, the parent company of Stanbic IBTC, also demonstrated its influence in the financial sector by winning 26 awards across different categories and 14 markets at the awards.