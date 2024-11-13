Bank Shines At 2024 FMDQ Gold Awards

Share

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has won multiple prestigious awards at the 2024 FMDQ Gold Awards, according to a press release.

The statement said: “Recognised for its excellence, resilience, and innovation, Stanbic IBTC Bank received top honours in the following categories: FMDQ FX Market Liquidity Provider, FMDQ Dealing Member of the Year, and FMDQ Fixed Income Market Liquidity Provider.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management was honoured as the Most Active Buy-Side Participant in the Fixed Income Market. “The FMDQ Gold Awards celebrate excellence within Nigeria’s financial markets, highlighting institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and substantial contributions to the nation’s financial ecosystem.

Stanbic IBTC’s achievements in these competitive categories underscore its commitment to driving the growth and development of Nigeria’s financial landscape.”

Speaking on the achievement, Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed pride in the bank’s accomplishments, stating: “These awards at the FMDQ Gold Awards reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence within the Nigerian financial market.

At Stanbic IBTC, we are dedicated to pioneering solutions that enhance liquidity, improve market efficiency, and deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients.

This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards across our service offerings.” Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, added: “These awards affirm our leadership in trading and marketmaking.

We take pride in our role as a liquidity provider in critical segments like fixed income and FX markets. Being recognised as a key player in these essential areas motivates us to continue advancing Nigeria’s financial markets and supporting sustainable economic growth.”

