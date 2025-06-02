Bank Set For 2025 Home Loan Summit

Share

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s 2025 Home Loan Breakfast Session, with the theme, “Building Tomorrow Today: Transforming the Path to Homeownership,” will take place in Lagos on Tuesday, 03 June 2025 and later in the year in Abuja, offering both in-person and virtual participation, according to a press release.

The statement said that, “building on the success of its inaugural summit, Stanbic IBTC Bank is committed to empowering individuals, families, and business owners with the means to own their dream homes and properties by providing and enlightening customers about Stanbic IBTC’s home loan solutions, benefits and flexible repayment options.”

The summit, which will feature expert insights into real estate investment, financing options, and emerging market trends, will also focus on protecting wealth through insurance and creating a legacy and passing on wealth across generations through wills and trusts, all catered to by the Stanbic IBTC Group. to affordable housing remains a pressing issue, our Home Loan solution offers hope.

With competitive interest rates, flexible equity contribution, and personalised guidance, our Bank aims to bridge the gap and make homeownership attainable for our stakeholders,” said Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive Stanbic IBTC Bank.

