Bank Rewards 70 Winners In Savings Promo

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s recent hosting of the fourth monthly draw in its Reward4Saving PromoSeason4 saw the lender reaffirming its dedication to fostering a sustainable savings culture in Nigeria.

According to a press release, the event took place in Lagos and witnessed the emergence of 70 lucky winners, from the Bank’s seven business zones; each winning N100,000 for maintaining a minimum savings balance of N10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet, for 30 consecutive days.

The statement said: “The draw was conducted with keen oversight from regulatory representatives to ensure transparency and fairness. Notable attendees included representatives of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON); and Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA).”

“Since the commencement of the Reward4Saving Promo – Season 4, a total of 288 customers have shared in N37 million worth of cash rewards, with the total prize expected to reach N130 million by the conclusion of the initiative in April 2026. With N93 million remaining in the prize pool, excitement continues to climb among customers of Stanbic IBTC Bank nationwide,” the statement added.

Speaking during the draw, Oluwakemi Zollner, Head of Sales and Distribution, Lagos Mainland, stated: “Stanbic IBTC Bank is committed to rewarding loyal customers while enhancing the savings culture within society. The promo is open to both existing and new customers.

By saving just N10,000 in your Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet for 30 consecutive days, you qualify for the draw. More savings equal higher chances of winning.” One of the recent winners, Ebinum Abosede, an entrepreneur, shared her joy upon receiving her prize. “When I initially received the call, I was doubtful and thought it could be a scam. Even my daughter warned me against going.

But now that I am here and have received my alert, I could not be happier. I just moved into a new house and was searching for funds to paint my apartment. Thank you to Stanbic IBTC Bank; I can finally give my new home a fresh coat of paint,” she said.